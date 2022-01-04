Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, GAIL India, and others in news today

Lemon Tree Hotels | Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte- ODI acquired 30,02,214 equity shares in the company at Rs 46.6 per share via block deal on the BSE. Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund was the seller.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences | Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte- ODI acquired 72,009 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,425.65 per share via block deal on the BSE. Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund was the seller.

Future Supply Chain Solutions | Samir Kedia has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Angel One: Client base grew 6.3% at 77.8 lakh against 73.2 lakh (MoM). Gross client acquisition was up 0.2% at 4.6 lakh against 4.5 lakh (MoM). Average client funding book was down 2.4% at Rs 1,512 crore against Rs 1,549 crore (MoM).

Vedanta | The company announced total aluminium production at 5.79 lakh tonnes for Q3FY22, up 16 percent from 4.97 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21.

Ashoka Metcast | Subha Dash has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.

Dilip Buildcon | The company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for over burden removal contract mining work for Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area, in Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,683.02 crore by the South Eastern Coalfield (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India. The authority has issued Provisional Completion Certificate for the project, Four Laning of NH-161 from Mangloor to Telangana/Maharastra border in Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana, on hybrid annuity mode.

Bajaj Steel Industries | CRISIL reaffirmed its long-term rating on the company's bank loan facilities at A- and revised outlook to Positive from Stable.

Indo Thai Securities | The company has incorporated a subsidiary Femto Green Hydrogen Limited. Femto Green Hydrogen is developing a kind of revolutionary de-carbonisation technique aimingto aid eradication and reduction of global warming caused due to various means of surface transport.

GAIL India | The company paid first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY22.

Megasoft | The company has signed a Lease agreement for the third and final block (Block 3) for its share, and part rental payments are expected to be received from Q1 of 2022 after adjusting for the rent-free period.

Maruti Suzuki India | The company produced 1,52,029 vehicles in December 2021, against 1,55,127 vehicles in December 2020. The company exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, the highest ever in a calendar year.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India | The company will build high-end residence in Juhu, Mumbai, focusing on urban rejuvenation. Funded through a mix of debt and equity, this project is estimated to accrue sales value of Rs 150 crore.

FCS Software Solutions | SLG Softech Pvt Ltd sold 2.1 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 8.68 percent from 10.78 percent earlier.

Shree Rama Newsprint | The company signed a contract with the Gujarat government for venturing into starch and its derivatives and allied products manufacturing business at existing plant location (Barbodhan, Surat).

Bata India | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.03 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 4.47 percent from 6.5 percent earlier.

Tata Power Company | The company has appointed Sanjeev Churiwala as its Chief Financial Officer. Ramesh Subramanyam, the erstwhile CFO, is moving into a new role within the Tata Group.

Earum Pharmaceuticals | The company has signed a digital contract with the Gujarat government as it plans to make an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore by setting up a manufacturing unit for pharma finished formulation/ API.

Marico | Revenue growth in Q3FY22 was in double digits, while volumes were flat, owing to the weaker consumption sentiment and a strong base. The International business delivered high teen constant currency growth on a healthy base. All markets fared positively, led by Bangladesh and a smart recovery in Vietnam.