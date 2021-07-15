Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, Titan, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Results on July 15 | Wipro, Angel Broking, Avantel, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Onward Technologies, Rama Paper Mills, Rollatainers, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel Long Products will release quarterly earnings on July 15.

Infosys | The company reported higher profit at Rs 5,195 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 5,076 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore QoQ.

L&T Technology Services | The company reported higher profit at Rs 216.2 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 194.5 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,518.4 crore from Rs 1,440.5 crore QoQ.

Max India | Equity Intelligence India sold 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75.6 per equity shares on the NSE, and Ratnabali Securities offloaded 4,23,048 equity shares in the company at Rs 74.33 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Vikas Lifecare | The company acquired 22.04 percent stake in Advik Laboratories.

Bodal Chemicals | Samyaktva Construction LLP acquired 3 lakh equity shares (0.24 percent stake) in the company via open market transaction on July 14, increasing stake to 5.51 percent from 5.27 percent earlier.

Sadbhav Engineering | SBI Funds Management sold 3,14,751 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.06 percent from 3.25 percent earlier.

5paisa Capital | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 7.19 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 60.08 crore from Rs 42.33 crore YoY.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company | SBI Funds Management sold 15.35 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.38 percent from 4.7 percent earlier.

Megasoft | The Rights Issue Committee of the company decided to open rights issue on July 22 and close on August 5.

Marico | The company entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders agreement with Apcos Naturals, to make a strategic investment by acquiring / subscribing 60 percent of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Apcos Naturals. The company will acquire 52.4 percent stake in the company by July 31.

Tinplate Company of India | The company reported profit at Rs 68.62 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 6.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 866.3 crore from Rs 379.76 crore YoY.

SeQuent Scientific | The company received approval from EUGMP for its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey. The approval was further complimented by the successful renewal of EUGMP license for 8 other manufacturing lines for various dosage forms including beta-lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilization, mastitis, powder beta-lactam, aerosol, pesticide, and solids in Turkey.

Rossari Biotech | ICAR assigned its long term credit rating to company's fund-based working capital facilities at AA-/Stable.

Craftsman Automation | The company terminated joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation Tokyo, MC Machinery Systems Inc USA, Mitsubishi Corporation India, and Mitsubishi Corporation Technos Japan. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 24.07 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 16.23 crore in Q1FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 435.19 crore from Rs 163 crore YoY.

Avantel | The company has received an order for an amount $19,80,000 from Lockheed Martin Corporation for supply of Satcom Equipment.

Titan Company | Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the company to 3.72 percent in the June quarter from 3.97 percent earlier.

Hatsun Agro Product | The company reported higher profit at Rs 58.33 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 56.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,544.71 crore from Rs 1,279.3 crore YoY.

SEL Manufacturing Company | Arr Ess Leading Edge Pvt Ltd acquired 2.48 lakh equity shares in the company as per the resolution plan approved by NCLT.

Tata Consultancy Services | The company plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers.