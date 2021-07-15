MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, Titan, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
Results on July 15 | Wipro, Angel Broking, Avantel, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Onward Technologies, Rama Paper Mills, Rollatainers, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel Long Products will release quarterly earnings on July 15.
Results on July 15 | Wipro, Angel Broking, Avantel, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Onward Technologies, Rama Paper Mills, Rollatainers, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel Long Products will release quarterly earnings on July 15.
Infosys | The company reported higher profit at Rs 5,195 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 5,076 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore QoQ.
Infosys | The company reported higher profit at Rs 5,195 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 5,076 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore QoQ.
L&T Technology Services | The company reported higher profit at Rs 216.2 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 194.5 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,518.4 crore from Rs 1,440.5 crore QoQ.
L&T Technology Services | The company reported higher profit at Rs 216.2 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 194.5 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,518.4 crore from Rs 1,440.5 crore QoQ.
Max India | Equity Intelligence India sold 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75.6 per equity shares on the NSE, and Ratnabali Securities offloaded 4,23,048 equity shares in the company at Rs 74.33 per share, the bulk deals data showed.
Max India | Equity Intelligence India sold 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75.6 per equity shares on the NSE, and Ratnabali Securities offloaded 4,23,048 equity shares in the company at Rs 74.33 per share, the bulk deals data showed.
Vikas Lifecare | The company acquired 22.04 percent stake in Advik Laboratories.
Vikas Lifecare | The company acquired 22.04 percent stake in Advik Laboratories.
Bodal Chemicals | Samyaktva Construction LLP acquired 3 lakh equity shares (0.24 percent stake) in the company via open market transaction on July 14, increasing stake to 5.51 percent from 5.27 percent earlier.
Bodal Chemicals | Samyaktva Construction LLP acquired 3 lakh equity shares (0.24 percent stake) in the company via open market transaction on July 14, increasing stake to 5.51 percent from 5.27 percent earlier.
Sadbhav Engineering | SBI Funds Management sold 3,14,751 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.06 percent from 3.25 percent earlier.
Sadbhav Engineering | SBI Funds Management sold 3,14,751 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.06 percent from 3.25 percent earlier.
5paisa Capital | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 7.19 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 60.08 crore from Rs 42.33 crore YoY.
5paisa Capital | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 7.19 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 60.08 crore from Rs 42.33 crore YoY.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company | SBI Funds Management sold 15.35 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.38 percent from 4.7 percent earlier.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company | SBI Funds Management sold 15.35 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.38 percent from 4.7 percent earlier.
Megasoft | The Rights Issue Committee of the company decided to open rights issue on July 22 and close on August 5.
Megasoft | The Rights Issue Committee of the company decided to open rights issue on July 22 and close on August 5.
Marico | The company entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders agreement with Apcos Naturals, to make a strategic investment by acquiring / subscribing 60 percent of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Apcos Naturals. The company will acquire 52.4 percent stake in the company by July 31.
Marico | The company entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders agreement with Apcos Naturals, to make a strategic investment by acquiring / subscribing 60 percent of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Apcos Naturals. The company will acquire 52.4 percent stake in the company by July 31.
Tinplate Company of India | The company reported profit at Rs 68.62 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 6.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 866.3 crore from Rs 379.76 crore YoY.
Tinplate Company of India | The company reported profit at Rs 68.62 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 6.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 866.3 crore from Rs 379.76 crore YoY.
SeQuent Scientific | The company received approval from EUGMP for its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey. The approval was further complimented by the successful renewal of EUGMP license for 8 other manufacturing lines for various dosage forms including beta-lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilization, mastitis, powder beta-lactam, aerosol, pesticide, and solids in Turkey.
SeQuent Scientific | The company received approval from EUGMP for its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey. The approval was further complimented by the successful renewal of EUGMP license for 8 other manufacturing lines for various dosage forms including beta-lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilization, mastitis, powder beta-lactam, aerosol, pesticide, and solids in Turkey.
Rossari Biotech | ICAR assigned its long term credit rating to company's fund-based working capital facilities at AA-/Stable.
Rossari Biotech | ICAR assigned its long term credit rating to company's fund-based working capital facilities at AA-/Stable.
Craftsman Automation | The company terminated joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation Tokyo, MC Machinery Systems Inc USA, Mitsubishi Corporation India, and Mitsubishi Corporation Technos Japan. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 24.07 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 16.23 crore in Q1FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 435.19 crore from Rs 163 crore YoY.
Craftsman Automation | The company terminated joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation Tokyo, MC Machinery Systems Inc USA, Mitsubishi Corporation India, and Mitsubishi Corporation Technos Japan. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 24.07 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 16.23 crore in Q1FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 435.19 crore from Rs 163 crore YoY.
Avantel | The company has received an order for an amount $19,80,000 from Lockheed Martin Corporation for supply of Satcom Equipment.
Avantel | The company has received an order for an amount $19,80,000 from Lockheed Martin Corporation for supply of Satcom Equipment.
Titan Company | Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the company to 4.81 percent from 5.06 percent earlier.
Titan Company | Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the company to 3.72 percent in the June quarter from 3.97 percent earlier.
Hatsun Agro Product | The company reported higher profit at Rs 58.33 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 56.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,544.71 crore from Rs 1,279.3 crore YoY.
Hatsun Agro Product | The company reported higher profit at Rs 58.33 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 56.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,544.71 crore from Rs 1,279.3 crore YoY.
SEL Manufacturing Company | Arr Ess Leading Edge Pvt Ltd acquired 2.48 lakh equity shares in the company as per the resolution plan approved by NCLT.
SEL Manufacturing Company | Arr Ess Leading Edge Pvt Ltd acquired 2.48 lakh equity shares in the company as per the resolution plan approved by NCLT.
Tata Consultancy Services | The company plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers.
Tata Consultancy Services | The company plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers.
Mishtann Foods | The company reported higher profit at Rs 3.49 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 0.09 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 72.36 crore from Rs 26.98 crore YoY.
Mishtann Foods | The company reported higher profit at Rs 3.49 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 0.09 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 72.36 crore from Rs 26.98 crore YoY.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Jul 15, 2021 07:59 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.