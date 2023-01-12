Buzzing Stocks | Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and others in news today

1/11 Results on January 12: Infosys to be in focus ahead of the December FY23 quarter earnings. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Cyient, Den Networks, G G Engineering, GM Breweries, GTPL Hathway, and Plastiblends India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 12.

2/11 Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie for Rs 264.28 crore for the first tranche. With this, Zywie Ventures has become a subsidiary of the company.

3/11 State Bank of India: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty to remain as SBI's Managing Director for additional two years. The central government extended the term of office of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as Managing Director of the country's largest lender for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023.

4/11 Route Mobile: The communication platform as a service provider has signed an exclusive SMS firewall solution and connectivity service agreement with a leading mobile network operator (MNO) in Sri Lanka. The company will provide an end-to-end A2P monetisation suite for all international A2P SMS' terminating on its network. Route Mobile will serve as the exclusive partner of the MNO for two years.

5/11 Antony Waste Handling: The company has bagged a seven-year mechanical power sweeping contract from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The contract is for the supply of four power sweeping machines and requires 161 km of road to be attended to daily. The company reported record sales of refuse derived fuel (RDF) at 15,337 tonnes. The total tonnage handled stood at approximately 1.05 million tonnes, up 4% YoY, with seasonal weakness at its collection and transportation (C&T) operations, offset by continued growth at its processing contracts.

6/11 Central Bank of India: The public sector lender has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Mamta Projects to offer MSME loans to borrowers at competitive rates. The co-lending arrangement will result in greater expansion of portfolio by Central Bank of India and Mamta Projects.

7/11 Elgi Equipments: Pattons Inc, USA identified a suitable buyer for its property and has completed the sale on January 10. The company has received approval from board of directors for sale of a property of Pattons Inc, USA, a material subsidiary of the company which constituted more than 20% of its total assets, in June 2021 and subsequently, the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting approved the same in August 2021.

8/11 IIFL Wealth Management: The company will consider declaration of fourth interim dividend, if any, for FY23 as well as sub-division of equity shares. The board members will also consider issue of fully paid-up bonus equity share(s) to the shareholders of the company.

9/11 K&R Rail Engineering: The company said its board of directors will meet on January 16 to consider a proposal of raising of funds via issue of equity or convertible warrants on preferential basis; and extension of period of conversion of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS).

10/11 5paisa Capital: The financial products provider has reported a 2.5% sequential increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 11.02 crore for the quarter ended December FY23. Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 83.76 crore for the quarter grew by 5.3% QoQ. Consolidated profit at Rs 29.15 crore increased by 212% for nine months period ended December FY23 YoY, backed by improvement in quality of acquisition, reduction in CAC, focus on technology and providing superior trading platforms to customers. Revenue during the same period grew by 18.5% to Rs 247.3 crore.