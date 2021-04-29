MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | HUL, Titan, Bombay Dyeing and others that will be in the news today

Stocks in news: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the market opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Aavas Financiers, Aptech, Agro Tech Foods, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Cigniti Technologies, Coromandel International, Dalmia Bharat, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Franklin Industries, Gangotri Textiles, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, IndiaMART InterMESH, Inox Leisure, Jay Bharat Maruti, Kirloskar Pneumatic, L&T Finance Holdings, Laurus Labs, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Logistics, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Rain Industries, Southern Latex, Shriram Transport Finance, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Coffee, VTM and Zensar Technologies will release quarterly earnings April 29.
Q4 Results: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Inox Leisure, Kirloskar Pneumatic, L&T Finance Holdings, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Sterlite Technologies, among others will release quarterly earnings on April 29.
EPL: Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 31,36,773 equity shares in EPL at Rs 221.51 per share on the NSE, and sold another 31 lakh shares at Rs 221.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
EPL: Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 31,36,773 equity shares in EPL at Rs 221.51 per share on the NSE, and sold another 31 lakh shares at Rs 221.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Gayatri Highways: The company has proposed to sale up to 36.99% stake in HKR Roadways to Kotak Special Situations Fund, which is represented by the investment manager, Kotak Investment Advisors, under onetime settlement scheme, for Rs 1,71,71,460.
Gayatri Highways: The company has proposed to sell up to 36.99% stake in HKR Roadways to Kotak Special Situations Fund, which is represented by the investment manager, Kotak Investment Advisors, under one-time settlement scheme, for Rs 1,71,71,460.
Tata Communications: The company posted profit at Rs 299.23 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 274.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 4,073.25 crore from Rs 4,397.89 crore YoY.
Tata Communications: The company posted profit at Rs 299.23 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 274.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 4,073.25 crore from Rs 4,397.89 crore YoY.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.
IndiaMART InterMESH: The company has indirectly, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 26% stake in Shipway Technology on fully converted and diluted basis, and 3.02% stake in Truckhall in addition to 22% stake already held by the company.
Cybersecurity | Representative image.
Security and Intelligence Services (India): The company reported profit at Rs 102.2 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 3.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,445.2 crore from Rs 2,209.7 crore YoY.
KSB: The company reported higher profit at Rs 43.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 10.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 381.6 crore from Rs 257 crore YoY.
KSB: The company reported higher profit at Rs 43.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 10.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 381.6 crore from Rs 257 crore YoY.
Prismx Global Ventures: The company has approved the proposal for acquisition of 51% stake in TMART Platform (TMART). After completing all the formalities / documentation, TMART Platform will become the subsidiary of the company.
Prismx Global Ventures: The company has approved the proposal for acquisition of 51% stake in TMART Platform (TMART). After completing all the formalities / documentation, TMART Platform will become the subsidiary of the company.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: The company reported loss at Rs 166.74 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 48.57 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 497 crore from Rs 313.1 crore YoY.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: The company reported loss at Rs 166.74 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 48.57 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 497 crore from Rs 313.1 crore YoY.
GHCL: The company reported higher profit at Rs 104.19 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 79.89 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 813.82 crore from Rs 733.17 crore YoY.
GHCL: The company reported higher profit at Rs 104.19 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 79.89 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 813.82 crore from Rs 733.17 crore YoY.
ONGC: ONGC Videsh consortium informed that LGN project in Mozambique put on hold due to force majeure.
ONGC: ONGC Videsh consortium informed that LGN project in Mozambique put on hold due to force majeure.
Tijaria Polypipes: The company has signed a job work agreement with Oliria Foods & Beverages Private Limited.
Tijaria Polypipes: The company has signed a job work agreement with Oliria Foods & Beverages Private Limited.
KPIT Technologies: The company reported profit at Rs 47.04 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 42.97 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 540.3 crore from Rs 517.2 crore QoQ.
KPIT Technologies: The company reported profit at Rs 47.04 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 42.97 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 540.3 crore from Rs 517.2 crore QoQ.
Alphageo (India): CRISIL has placed long term rating on the bank facilities of the company as BBB+, with Negative outlook, short term rating as A2.
Alphageo (India): CRISIL has placed long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company as BBB+, with Negative outlook, short-term rating as A2.
Trident: The company has issued commercial paper of Rs 50 crore.
Trident: The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 50 crore.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:49 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.