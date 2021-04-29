Buzzing Stocks | HUL, Titan, Bombay Dyeing and others that will be in the news today

Q4 Results: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Inox Leisure, Kirloskar Pneumatic, L&T Finance Holdings, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Sterlite Technologies, among others will release quarterly earnings on April 29.

EPL: Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 31,36,773 equity shares in EPL at Rs 221.51 per share on the NSE, and sold another 31 lakh shares at Rs 221.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Gayatri Highways: The company has proposed to sell up to 36.99% stake in HKR Roadways to Kotak Special Situations Fund, which is represented by the investment manager, Kotak Investment Advisors, under one-time settlement scheme, for Rs 1,71,71,460.

Tata Communications: The company posted profit at Rs 299.23 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 274.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 4,073.25 crore from Rs 4,397.89 crore YoY.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company has indirectly, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 26% stake in Shipway Technology on fully converted and diluted basis, and 3.02% stake in Truckhall in addition to 22% stake already held by the company.

Security and Intelligence Services (India): The company reported profit at Rs 102.2 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 3.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,445.2 crore from Rs 2,209.7 crore YoY.

KSB: The company reported higher profit at Rs 43.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 10.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 381.6 crore from Rs 257 crore YoY.

Prismx Global Ventures: The company has approved the proposal for acquisition of 51% stake in TMART Platform (TMART). After completing all the formalities / documentation, TMART Platform will become the subsidiary of the company.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: The company reported loss at Rs 166.74 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 48.57 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 497 crore from Rs 313.1 crore YoY.

GHCL: The company reported higher profit at Rs 104.19 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 79.89 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 813.82 crore from Rs 733.17 crore YoY.

ONGC: ONGC Videsh consortium informed that LGN project in Mozambique put on hold due to force majeure.

Tijaria Polypipes: The company has signed a job work agreement with Oliria Foods & Beverages Private Limited.

KPIT Technologies: The company reported profit at Rs 47.04 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 42.97 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 540.3 crore from Rs 517.2 crore QoQ.

Alphageo (India): CRISIL has placed long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company as BBB+, with Negative outlook, short-term rating as A2.