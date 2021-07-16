MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: HDFC AMC, Wipro, Tata Motors and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
Results on July 16 | HDFC Asset Management Company, Den Networks, GNA Axles, Just Dial, L&T Finance Holdings, Maximaa Systems, Starlog Enterprises, and Visagar Polytex will release quarterly earnings on July 16.
Results on July 16 | HDFC Asset Management Company, Den Networks, GNA Axles, Just Dial, L&T Finance Holdings, Maximaa Systems, Starlog Enterprises, and Visagar Polytex will release quarterly earnings on July 16.
Emmbi Industries | Ithoughtwealth Analytics LLP sold 1,83,298 equity shares in the company at Rs 109.51 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Emmbi Industries | Ithoughtwealth Analytics LLP sold 1,83,298 equity shares in the company at Rs 109.51 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Wipro | The company reported higher IT Services revenue at Rs 18,368.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 16,334 crore in Q4FY21, and expects Q2FY22 dollar revenue in the range of $2,535-2,583 million, a growth of 5-7 percent over Q1FY22.
Wipro | The company reported higher IT Services revenue at Rs 18,368.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 16,334 crore in Q4FY21, and expects Q2FY22 dollar revenue in the range of $2,535-2,583 million, a growth of 5-7 percent over Q1FY22.
Cyient | The company reported higher profit at Rs 115 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore QoQ.
Cyient | The company reported higher profit at Rs 115 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore QoQ.
L&T Infotech | The company reported lower profit at Rs 496.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore QoQ.
L&T Infotech | The company reported lower profit at Rs 496.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore QoQ.
bandhan bank_
Bandhan Bank: The bank said its loans and deposits have declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in a business update to the stock exchanges. Total loans and advances shrunk by 8 percent in June quarter to Rs 80,128 crore compared with Rs 87,043 crore in the March quarter. Total deposits contracted by one percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 77,336 crore from Rs 77,972 crore, the bank said.
Tata Motors | The company's board of directors will consider fund raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on July 20.
Tata Motors | The company's board of directors will consider fund raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on July 20.
Angel Broking | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 121.36 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 101.9 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 462.66 crore from Rs 408.6 crore QoQ.
Angel Broking | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 121.36 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 101.9 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 462.66 crore from Rs 408.6 crore QoQ.
Tata Steel Long Products | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 331.61 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 131.31 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,687.64 crore from Rs 653.1 crore YoY.
Tata Steel Long Products | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 331.61 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 131.31 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,687.64 crore from Rs 653.1 crore YoY.
Tata Elxsi | The company reported lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.
Tata Elxsi | The company reported lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT | CRISIL assigned 'AAA/Stable' to non-convertible debentures of Mindspace Business Parks REIT of upto Rs 175 crore.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT | CRISIL assigned 'AAA/Stable' to non-convertible debentures of Mindspace Business Parks REIT of upto Rs 175 crore.
BGR Energy Systems | CARE revised its long term credit rating on company's bank facilities to BB+/Stable, from BBB/Negative.
BGR Energy Systems | CARE revised its long-term credit rating on the company's bank facilities to BB+/Stable, from BBB/Negative.
Super Spinning Mills | CARE revised its long term credit rating on company's bank facilities to BB/Stable, from BB-.
Super Spinning Mills | CARE revised its long-term credit rating on the company's bank facilities to BB/Stable, from BB-.
Aayush Food and Herbs | Danish Ahmed has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Aayush Food and Herbs | Danish Ahmed has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Xelpmoc Design and Tech | The company approved raising of funds by issuing up to 7,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating upto Rs 27 crore on a preferential allotment basis.
Xelpmoc Design and Tech | The company approved raising of funds by issuing up to 7,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating up to Rs 27 crore on a preferential allotment basis.
Pidilite Industries | Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.
Pidilite Industries | Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings | The company approved a terms sheet executed between Sona Comstar and Israel's IRP Nexus Group Ltd, to collaborate to conceive, design, prototype and manufacture high efficiency, low-cost, magnet-less drive motor and matching controller (system) for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, for the global market.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings | The company approved a terms sheet executed between Sona Comstar and Israel's IRP Nexus Group Ltd, to collaborate to conceive, design, prototype and manufacture high efficiency, low-cost, magnet-less drive motor and matching controller (system) for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, for the global market.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Jul 16, 2021 07:23 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.