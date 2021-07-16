Buzzing Stocks: HDFC AMC, Wipro, Tata Motors and other stocks in news today

Results on July 16 | HDFC Asset Management Company, Den Networks, GNA Axles, Just Dial, L&T Finance Holdings, Maximaa Systems, Starlog Enterprises, and Visagar Polytex will release quarterly earnings on July 16.

Emmbi Industries | Ithoughtwealth Analytics LLP sold 1,83,298 equity shares in the company at Rs 109.51 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Wipro | The company reported higher IT Services revenue at Rs 18,368.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 16,334 crore in Q4FY21, and expects Q2FY22 dollar revenue in the range of $2,535-2,583 million, a growth of 5-7 percent over Q1FY22.

Cyient | The company reported higher profit at Rs 115 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore QoQ.

L&T Infotech | The company reported lower profit at Rs 496.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore QoQ.

Bandhan Bank: The bank said its loans and deposits have declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in a business update to the stock exchanges. Total loans and advances shrunk by 8 percent in June quarter to Rs 80,128 crore compared with Rs 87,043 crore in the March quarter. Total deposits contracted by one percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 77,336 crore from Rs 77,972 crore, the bank said.

Tata Motors | The company's board of directors will consider fund raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on July 20.

Angel Broking | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 121.36 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 101.9 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 462.66 crore from Rs 408.6 crore QoQ.

Tata Steel Long Products | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 331.61 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 131.31 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,687.64 crore from Rs 653.1 crore YoY.

Tata Elxsi | The company reported lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | CRISIL assigned 'AAA/Stable' to non-convertible debentures of Mindspace Business Parks REIT of upto Rs 175 crore.

BGR Energy Systems | CARE revised its long-term credit rating on the company's bank facilities to BB+/Stable, from BBB/Negative.

Super Spinning Mills | CARE revised its long-term credit rating on the company's bank facilities to BB/Stable, from BB-.

Aayush Food and Herbs | Danish Ahmed has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech | The company approved raising of funds by issuing up to 7,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating up to Rs 27 crore on a preferential allotment basis.

Pidilite Industries | Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.