Buzzing Stocks: Adani group stocks, EIL, Torrent Power, Ceinsys Tech & others in news today

1/15 Wipro: The technology services and consulting company launched the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services solution on Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients accelerate growth and deepen client relationships.

2/15 Adani Group Stocks: The BSE has increased circuit limit for Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Wilmar to 10 percent, from 5 percent earlier, while Adani Power's circuit limit revised to 20 percent, from 5 percent earlier. The revised circuit limit will be effective from June 7. The exchange has announced revision in circuit limit for 477 stocks.

3/15 GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, has divested approximately 8.18 lakh square feet warehouse facility at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited, for Rs 188.1 crore. ILP Core is a step down subsidiary of Indospace Core PTE Limited, India’s largest operator of core logistics and industrial real estate vehicle.

4/15 JSW Ispat Special Products: Kiran Menon has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the sponge iron, steel and ferro alloys manufacturer, with effect from June 6. Menon resigned to pursue opportunities outside the group.

5/15 Engineers India: National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has selected the company for providing consultancy services for updation of detailed project report (DPR) for Pottangi bauxite mines for enhancing raw-ore production. Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has signed contract with Engineers India for supply of basic engineering and detail engineering for direct reduced iron plant at Angul, Orissa. These orders are worth Rs 20.55 crore.

6/15 G R Infraprojects: Subsidiary GR Hasapur Badadal Highway has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The bid project cost is Rs 872.2 crore. The said highway project in Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

7/15 Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: Subsidiary Performance Chemiserve has raised Rs 900 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers. NCDs to be listed on BSE Limited.

8/15 Torrent Power: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in Maharashtra. The projects would entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.

9/15 Gravita India: Promoter Rajat Agrawal has sold 13 lakh equity shares or 1.88% shareholding in the lead metal manufacturer via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 586.04 per share, which amounted to Rs 76.18 crore. However, Jupiter India Fund has acquired 10 lakh shares or 1.44% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 585 per share.

10/15 Ceinsys Tech: The information technology company remained in focus as Zodius Technology Fund continued to be seller in the firm, offloading 1.96 lakh shares or 1.27% stake at an average price of Rs 199.37 per share. Zodius has been selling its stake in the company since May, so far selling 9.12 lakh shares or 5.91% stake. As of March 2023, it held 10.94 lakh shares or 7.09% stake.

11/15 IFB Industries: Societe Generale, the Europe-based financial services group, has bought 3 lakh shares or 0.74% stake in the manufacturer of household appliances, machine tools, and automobile parts. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 800 per share.

12/15 General Insurance Corporation of India: Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Ramaswamy Narayanan as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India, reports CNBC-TV18.

13/15 Macrotech Developers: The real estate developer said its Board of Directors has approved the re-appointment of Raunika Malhotra as Whole-time Director of the company, for two years with effect from June 26. This is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

14/15 Websol Energy System: Sumit Kumar Shaw has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from June 6, due to personal reasons. However, he will continue as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.