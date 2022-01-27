MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks | BHEL, United Spirits, JSPL and others in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST
Earnings 2
Results on January 27: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Accelya Solutions India, AIA Engineering, Arvind, Aurionpro Solutions, Birlasoft, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Coforge, Colgate-Palmolive, Dalmia Bharat, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Home First Finance Company, HSIL, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PSP Projects, Route Mobile, Transport Corporation of India, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India, and Wockhardt.
Jindal Steel & Power: ICRA has upgraded its rating from A+ with 'Positive' outlook to AA- with 'Stable' outlook on the long term bank facilities and has reaffirmed the rating of A1+ for short term bank facilities of the company.
Indiabulls Real Estate: The company posted loss at Rs 87 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 80.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 322.8 crore from Rs 721.6 crore YoY.
wipro
Wipro: The company acquired additional 13.3% stake in Encore Theme Tech.
Raymond: The company reported higher profit at Rs 101 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 22.1 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,843.3 crore from Rs 1,243.4 crore YoY. The company to demerge its real estate operations into subsidiary.
Representative image
United Spirits: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 291.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 230 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,884.2 crore from Rs 2,489 crore YoY.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Jan 27, 2022 07:11 am
