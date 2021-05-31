Buzzing Stocks: Aurobindo Pharma, PNB, Archies and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 31: Aurobindo Pharma, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Allied Digital Services, APM Industries, Asian Granito India, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills, Blue Coast Hotels, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Ganesh Housing Corporation, High Energy Batteries, Honeywell Automation India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Jamna Auto Industries, JBF Industries, Karda Constructions, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lasa Supergenerics, Lloyds Steels Industries, Magma Fincorp, Man Industries, Marksans Pharma, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Nahar Spinning Mills, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Prakash Industries, Rupa & Company, Shilpa Medicare, Simplex Realty, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Uttam Galva Steels, Vascon Engineers, and Venus Remedies.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank approved the proposal for issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures/bonds/other debt securities, on private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 5,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

Punjab National Bank: The bank intends to divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, an associate company of the bank, at an appropriate time depending ,/on market conditions and available options.

Bank of Baroda: The bank posted loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore in Q4FY21 against profit of Rs 506.59 crore in Q4FY20. Net interest income rose Rs 7,106.62 crore from Rs 6,798.18 crore YoY.

Archies: Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India sold 9.5 lakh equity shares in Archies at Rs 15.81 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Paisalo Digital: State Bank of India bought 4,37,498 equity shares in Paisalo Digital at Rs 570 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Divi's Laboratories: Consolidated profit increased to Rs 502.02 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 388.23 crore in Q4FY20. Consolidated revenue jumped to Rs 1,788.19 crore, from Rs 1,389.71 crore YoY.

Mcleod Russel India: Investor Manju Gaggar sold 7,74,724 equity shares in Mcleod Russel at Rs 31.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Suzlon Energy: Himanshu Mody is appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Fortis Healthcare: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 62.36 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 41.24 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,252.44 crore from Rs 1,112.92 crore YoY.

Himatsingka Seide: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.57 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 68.84 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 746.04 crore from Rs 434.6 crore YoY.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank reported standalone profit at Rs 5.28 crore in Q4FY21 against profit of Rs 2.6 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 71.28 crore from Rs 85.54 crore YoY.

Affle (India): The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 58.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.29 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 141.57 crore from Rs 80 crore YoY.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 33.8 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 32.67 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 133.21 crore from Rs 110.26 crore. The company to acquire additional stake of 15% in JC Biotech (70% subsidiary of the company) for Rs 21.125 crore, increasing the stake from 70% to 85%.

Unichem Laboratories: The company posted loss of Rs 0.4 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 17.18 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 274.11 crore from Rs 290.2 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA for Fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets, which are used to treat symptoms of a certain type of mental/mood condition (schizophrenia).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: BlackRock Inc sold 18,81,665 equity shares or 0.19% stake in Zee via open market transaction on May 27, reducing shareholding to 3.2% from 3.39% earlier.

Globus Spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 6 lakh equity shares or 2.08% stake in Globus Spirits via open market transaction on May 27, reducing shareholding to 13.9% from 15.98% earlier.