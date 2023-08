1/11 Aeroflex Industries: The Mumbai-based metallic flexible flow solution provider will debut on the BSE and NSE on August 31. The final issue price is Rs 108 per share.

2/11 Mahindra Logistics: The logistics company said the board of directors has appointed Saurabh Taneja as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from September 1. The board also appointed Ashay Shah as Senior Management Personnel and Head – LMD & Strategy of the company with effect from October 1.

3/11 Natco Pharma: The pharma company has made a strategic investment of $2 million in Delaware-based ISCA Inc, which had a turnover of $9.3 million in the last fiscal year ending in December 2022. The strategic investment for a 5.79 percent stake in ISCA is for bio control of pests. ISCA is engaged in the business of pest control for agriculture.

4/11 Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth Rs 256.2 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation. The said projects will be executed within 30 months.

5/11 Ajanta Pharma: The speciality pharmaceutical formulation company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market Topiramate extended-release capsules, available in 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg strengths. Topiramate is the generic version of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Trokendi XR. As per the settlement with the innovator, Ajanta can launch Topiramate on February 1, 2026, or earlier under certain circumstances.

6/11 Bharat Heavy Electricals: BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW supercritical thermal power project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh. The first unit of 800 MW will be executed within 48 months from zero date) and unit-2 of 800 MW within 52 months from the zero date.

7/11 Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Quant Mutual Fund has offloaded 48.15 lakh equity shares or half a percent stake in the media & entertainment company, via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 266.61 per share. The stake sale amounted to Rs 128.38 crore.

8/11 Zomato: SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Japanese company SoftBank, has sold 10 crore equity shares, equivalent to 1.16 percent of paid-up equity, in the food delivery giant, via open market transaction, at an average price of Rs 94.7 per share. The stake sale amounted to Rs 947 crore, while SVF's holding in the company was 3.35 percent or 28.71 crore shares as of June 2023.

9/11 Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Max Life Insurance Company Limited - High Growth Fund, Max Life Insurance Company A/C PAR, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited - Classic Opportunities Fund ULIF 033 16 12 09 CLAOPPF have bought 22.77 lakh shares or 3.2 percent stake in the microfinance lender, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 765 per share. However, strategic investors - Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI sold 16.07 lakh shares in Spandana at an average price of Rs 765 per share, Valiant India Opportunities offloaded 5.52 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 765.02 per share, Valiant Mauritius Partners sold 4.6 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 765.01 per share, and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore offloaded 8.8 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 765.38 per share. They collectively sold a 4.9 percent stake or 22.77 lakh shares, against their total shareholding of 94.79 lakh shares or 13.35 percent stake as of June 2023.

10/11 Sula Vineyard: Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd is looking to sell upto 12.56 percent stake in the country's largest wine maker via a block deal, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources. Block size may be Rs 539.2 crore and the shares may be sold in the range of Rs 473-508.7 per share. Verlinvest Asia Pte held 20.91 percent stake in Sula Vineyard as of June 2023.