English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStartup

    Indian startup ecosystem 'third-largest in the world', Inc42 report shares key stats

    A deep dive in India’s thriving startup ecosystem – top states, top sectors, funding, and more

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    The Indian startup ecosystem has emerged as the third largest in the world with over 57,000 startups launched till date. A new report takes a deep dive in the country’s thriving startup scene.
    The Indian startup ecosystem has emerged as the third largest in the world with over 57,000 startups launched till date. A new report, released by media platform Inc42, takes a deep dive in the country’s thriving startup scene.
    A comparison of startup ecosystem between India, China and US.
    A comparison of startup ecosystem between India, China and the United States.
    Top performing Indian states and UTs in terms of local startup ecosystem development.
    Top performing Indian states and UTs in terms of local startup ecosystem development.
    Top sectors in the Indian startup ecosystem.
    Top sectors in the Indian startup ecosystem.
    India has third highest number of unicorns in the world.
    India has third highest number of unicorns in the world, as per the report.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Slideshow #Startup #World News
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 08:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.