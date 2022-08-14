Quotes and quips along the life and times of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

A billionaire investor, also called the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45am today and later declared dead. He suffered from multiple ailments.

Born in Mumbai on July 5, 1960 in a middle class family, his father worked as a tax officer. He obtained the degree of chartered accountancy from Sydenham College in 1985.

A chartered accountant by profession, he chaired the Hungama Media, Aptech ad well as held the chairs of a board member in various Indian companies.

Popularly known as India's Warren Buffet, he had a net worth of close to $5.8 billion, as stated by the Forbes. He also made it to the Forbes list of 2022.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 40 percent stake in Akasa Air. He also had taken aboard veterans from the aviation industry like Vinay Dune, the former Jet Airways CEO, as well as the former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh for the functioning of the company.