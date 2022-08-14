English
    Quotes and quips along the life and times of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45am today and later declared dead. He suffered from multiple ailments.

    Saloni Dhumne
    August 14, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    A billionaire investor, also called the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45am today and later declared dead. He suffered from multiple ailments.
    Born and brought up in Mumbai, India on 5th July 1960 in a middle class family, his father worked as a tax officer. He obtained the degree of chartered accountancy from Sydenham College in 1985.
    A chartered accountant by profession, he chaired the Hungama Media, Aptech ad well as held the chairs of a board member in various Indian companies.
    Popularly known as India's Warren Buffet, he had a net worth of close to $5.8 billion, as stated by the Forbes. He also made it to the Forbes list of 2022.
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 40% stake in Akasa Air. He also had taken aboard veterans from the aviation industry like Vinay Dune, the former Jet Airways CEO, as well as the ex-Indigo  President Aditya Ghosh for the functioning of the company.
    Share trading comes naturaly to him. He made about Rs 2 to 2.5 million in trading the stocks of Vedanta. One of his most recognised stocks in his portfolio is Titan, the shares of which he purchased in 2002-03 at the rate of Rs 3 per share. Today, theyre selling at Rs 1,182 in the stock market while he generates a revenue of 35 lakhs per hour over an investment of Rs 8100 crores. 
