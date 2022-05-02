English
    These large cap mutual funds delivered 118-126% returns during 2 years of Covid-19

    Large cap funds manage Rs 2.26 lakh crore of investor assets, accounting for 16.5 percent of total assets managed by equity schemes

    Jash Kriplani
    May 02, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
    Large cap funds manage Rs 2.26 lakh crore of investor assets, accounting for 16.5 percent of assets managed by equity schemes. The category average returns for the two years of lockdown starting from March 24, 2020 to March 31, 2022, was 109 percent. On annualised basis, the returns work out to 44 percent. The sharp recovery of stock markets from the crash of March 24, 2020, has led to sharp returns for equity schemes.
    Nippon India Large Cap Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 11,000 crore, has delivered returns of 126.6 percent over the two-year period. Even though it is the best-performing large cap fund for the two-year pandemic period, it has marginally underperformed the benchmark Nifty 100 Total Return Index, which has delivered 128.3 percent returns.
    ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, which is among the largest large cap funds in the mutual fund industry with AUM of Rs 31,500 crore, has delivered returns 126.3 percent.
    Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has delivered returns of 124 percent over the two years when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were in place.
    HDFC Top 100 Fund has delivered returns of 122.4 percent.
    SBI Bluechip Fund is country's second largest large cap fund in the mutual fund industry, with assets under management to the tune of Rs 31,700 crore. The fund has delivered returns of 122.1 percent over the two years when lockdown restrictions were in place.
    IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund has delivered returns of 121.8 percent. On an annualised basis, the returns work out to be 48.3 percent.
    Kotak Bluechip Fund has delivered returns of 121.7 percent over the two years of lockdown restrictions.
    While Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has been in the news lately for winding up its debt schemes, some of its equity schemes have done well. Franklin India Bluechip, large-cap fund run by the fund house, has delivered returns of 120.7 percent over two years of lockdown.
    Tata Mutual Fund is a fund house that is run by the well-regarded Tata group. The fund house's large cap offering -- Tata Large Cap Fund -- has delivered returns of 120.6 percent over two years of lockdown.
    Mirae Mutual Fund, which is one of the fastest growing fund houses in the country, has built a strong track-record in its equity schemes over the years. Its large cap offering -- Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund -- has delivered returns of 118.7 percent during lockdown period.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #investing #Large caps #Mutual Funds #personal finance
    first published: May 2, 2022 08:10 am
