These five banks offer the cheapest personal loans starting at 8.9%

Diwali may have ended in the country, but several banks continue to offer festive loan offers across categories. The concessions include lower festive rates and processing fee waivers.

Union Bank of India charges 8.9 percent for a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh with a tenure of five years. The equated monthly installments (EMI) will work out to Rs 10,355. Central Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), too, offer the same rate. The latter has also dangled a processing fee waiver.

Indian Bank offers the second-best interest rate on personal loans at the moment. It levies interest of 9.05 percent, with the EMI working out to Rs 10,391.

Bank of Maharashtra is next on the list of lenders who offer the cheapest personal loans. It charges an interest rate of 9.45 percent per annum. Your EMI will amount to Rs 10,489.

Punjab and Sind Bank and IDBI Bank offer identical lowest rates of 9.5 percent on their personal loans. If you take a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh with a tenure of five years from these banks, you will have to service an EMI of Rs 10,501 every month.

The country’s largest bank’s festive season concessions include processing fee waivers. The lowest interest rate on its personal loans is 9.6 percent per annum, which translates into an EMI of Rs 10,525.