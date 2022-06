These banks raised their savings account interest the most in wake of recent repo rate hikes

Several smaller and new private banks have raised interest rates on savings accounts following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) two consecutive repo rate hikes in May and June of cumulative 90 basis points to 4.9 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point). Bankbazaar did a study of interest rate hike on savings accounts between 23 March 2022 (before repo rate hike) and 22 June 2022 (after repo rate hikes). Interest rate on savings account for all listed (BSE) public banks, private banks and foreign banks are considered for data compilation.