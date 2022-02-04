These banks offer up to 6.75% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

Tax optimization should always be a part of your financial planning exercise and not a task to be completed towards the end of the financial year. Invest wisely, considering your financial goals. Amid low interest rates, small finance banks and smaller private banks offer up to 6.75 percent on tax-saving FDs, as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the banks offering the best interest on tax-saving deposits.

Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed for tax deduction under section 80C of the income tax act. Tax-saving FDs have a lock-in period of five years and premature withdrawals are not allowed.





Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.75 percent on tax-saving deposits. Among small finance banks, Suryoday offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh invested grows to Rs 2.10 lakh in five years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank also gives interest rates of up to 6.40 percent on tax-saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.06 lakh in five years.

RBL Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.3 percent on tax-saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.05 lakh in five years.

Deutsche Bank, IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank offer up to 6.25 percent on tax-saving deposits. Among foreign banks, Deutsche offers the best interest rate. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.05 lakh in five years with these banks.

IndusInd Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on tax-saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.02 lakh in five years.

The smaller private banks and small finance banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.