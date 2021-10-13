These banks and HFCs offer the cheapest home loans for non-salaried borrowers

Salaried individuals constitute a highly-sought-after class of borrowers for banks and housing finance companies (HFCs). They are seen as highly creditworthy borrowers, thanks to their regular, reliable source of income. Some banks charge slightly higher interest rates for the non-salaried class, but others do not differentiate between the two categories. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holding policy rates and banks offering concessional rates, however, this category, too, enjoys lower interest rates at present. These are the banks and HFCs that offer the lowest interest rates to non-salaried borrowers, as per Bankbazaar.com.

This public sector major offers an interest rate of 6.55 percent for loans of over Rs 75 lakh with a 20-year tenure. The EMI works out to Rs 56,139.

This private sector bank consistently figures in the cheapest home loan lenders’ list since last year. Its interest rate for non-salaried borrowers is 6.6 percent at present. This is also the balance transfer rate. The EMI will amount to Rs 56,360.

This government-owned housing finance giant’s interest rate is 6.66 percent for home loans of over Rs 75 lakh with a tenure of 20 years. Your EMI will be 56,627.

The country’s largest lender charges its lowest interest rate of 6.7 percent to its non-salaried customers too. Mortgage lending major HDFC and Tata Capital also offer the same interest rates to their home loan borrowers, who will have to pay an EMI of Rs 56,805 every month.

This state-run lender charges similar interest rates for salaried as well as non-salaried individuals applying for home loans. With an interest rate of 6.75 percent for loans over Rs 75 lakh and tenure of 20 years, the EMI works out to Rs 57,027. IDBI Bank, too, offers the same interest rate.

