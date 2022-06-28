Midcap stocks that machines pick: The ones that quant-based mutual funds go after

Mutual fund schemes that are following quant based models are at their best on eliminating the human intervention and following a rule based approach while picking stocks. The fund manager of quant fund identifies the stocks using the computer based algorithm that utilizes various macro, fundamental and technical factors including volume, volatility, liquidity, value, momentum and alpha. Currently there are seven quant based equity mutual fund schemes available in India which are following different in-house models to build their portfolio. For instance, DSP quant fund builds its portfolio of stocks chosen on the basis of growth, quality and value parameters while Nippon India quant fund select stocks on basis of parameters like valuation, earnings, price, momentum & quality. Here are the top 10 favourite midcap stocks among the portfolio of the quant based mutual fund schemes. Portfolio data are as of May 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

Coromandel International: Three quant based funds --Axis Quant, DSP Quant and ICICI Pru Quant Fund held the stock of the fertilizer company. Meanwhile, there were 79 other equity schemes, too, that held the stock in their portfolio. Stock broker Motilal Oswal gave ‘buy’ recommendations on the stock (based on the reports released over the last three months).

Cummins India: Axis Quant, DSP Quant and IIFL Quant Fund had exposure to this Diesel Engines manufacturing company's stock as of May 2022. There were 105 other equity schemes including UTI MNC, PGIM India Midcap Opp and Invesco India Infrastructure Fund that had invested in the stock.

Page Industries: Three quant funds --Axis Quant, DSP Quant and IIFL Quant Fund had exposure to this Garments company's stock as of May 2022. Brokers such as Axis Direct and Chola wealth gave 'Hold' calls on this stock during May.

Abbott India: Stock of the mid-sized pharma player has been preferred by Axis Quant and DSP Quant Fund. Stock broker ICICI securities gave 'buy' recommendations on the stock during May. There were 67 other equity schemes had invested in the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (India): Stock of this personal care products player was preferred by DSP Quant and ICICI Pru Quant. 60 other equity schemes too held the stock as of May 2022. Broker GEOJIT gave ‘buy’ call on this stock in June.

Nippon Life India Asset Management: ICICI Pru Quant and IIFL Quant Fund had exposure to the stock of this asset management company as of May 2022. There were 20 other equity schemes including UTI MNC, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities and LIC MF Large & Midcap Fund had invested in the stock.

Polycab India: Two quant based funds Axis Quant and Nippon India Quant Fund had exposure to the stock of this Cables manufacturer. There were 99 other equity schemes including Sundaram Infra Advantage, HSBC Mid Cap, Sundaram Diversified Equity, Aditya Birla SL ESG and L&T Infrastructure Fund had invested in the stock.

Tata Communications: ICICI Pru Quant and Quant Quantamental Fund held the stock as of May 2022. Broker ICICI Direct gave ‘buy’ call in this stock on June.

Torrent Power Ltd. Two Quant based funds Axis Quant and DSP Quant Fund had exposure to this Electric Utilities company's stock as of May 2022. There were 49 other equity schemes including Axis Long Term Equity, IDFC Infrastructure, Aditya Birla SL Midcap fund had invested in the stock.

Bandhan Bank: Axis Quant Fund held the stock of the mid-sized bank as of May 2022. Other equity schemes like Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services, SBI Banking & Financial Services and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund had exposure on this stock.