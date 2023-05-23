English
    Is your mutual fund justified for the expenses it charges you?

    A recent SEBI consultation paper quotes an internal study it conducted, which showed a wide range of underperformance by mutual fund schemes versus their benchmarks. That’s what led SEBI to propose performance-linked fee. A Moneycontrol analysis made a similar finding. Just 47 percent of the schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices over the past 10 years

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    May 23, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    On May 18, 2023, the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper that proposed performance-linked fee for mutual fund schemes. In recent years, it has got tougher for actively-managed equity funds to outperform their benchmark indices. Meanwhile, the passive funds’ market has grown in size and popularity. SEBI has now proposed that if funds underperform, fund houses will have to forgo their management fees that they earn from investors.
    On the back of this, Moneycontrol takes a look at 5-year and 10-year performance of India’s 15 largest fund houses and analyses which schemes have outperformed and which ones have underperformed their respective benchmark indices (see below graphs). Data compiled from ACEMF shows that just 47 percent of the schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices over the past 10 years. Over the last 5 years, just 38 percent of schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices.
    SBI Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 7.2 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: SBI Small Cap, SBI Contra and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund.
    SBI Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 7.2 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: SBI Small Cap, SBI Contra and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund.
    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 5 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: ICICI Pru Smallcap, ICICI Pru Technology and ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund.
    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 5 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: ICICI Pru Smallcap, ICICI Pru Technology and ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund.
    HDFC Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 4.5 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: HDFC Small Cap, HDFC Flexi Cap and HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund.
    HDFC Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 4.5 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: HDFC Small Cap, HDFC Flexi Cap and HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund.
    Nippon India Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 2.9 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Nippon India Small Cap, Nippon India Multi Cap and Nippon India Pharma Fund
    Nippon India Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 2.9 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Nippon India Small Cap, Nippon India Multi Cap and Nippon India Pharma Fund
    Kotak Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 2.9 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Kotak Small Cap, Kotak Tax Saver and Kotak Infra &amp; Eco Reform Fund
    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 2.9 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Kotak Small Cap, Kotak Tax Saver and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform Fund
    Aditya Birla SL Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 2.8 Trillion Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Aditya Birla SL Digital India and Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund
    Aditya Birla SL Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 2.8 Trillion
    Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Aditya Birla SL Digital India and Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund
    Axis Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 2.4 Trillion Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Axis Small Cap and Axis Midcap Fund
    Axis Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 2.4 Trillion
    Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Axis Small Cap and Axis Midcap Fund
    UTI Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 2.4 Trillion Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: UTI Healthcare Fund
    UTI Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 2.4 Trillion
    Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: UTI Healthcare Fund
    Bandhan Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 1.2 Trillion Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
    Bandhan Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 1.2 Trillion
    Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
    Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 1.2 Trillion Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Mirae Asset Great Consumer, Mirae Asset Tax Saver and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
    Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 1.2 Trillion
    Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Mirae Asset Great Consumer, Mirae Asset Tax Saver and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
    DSP Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 1.1 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: DSP Natural Res &amp; New Energy, DSP Small Cap and DSP Tax Saver Fund
    DSP Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 1.1 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, DSP Small Cap and DSP Tax Saver Fund
    Edelweiss Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs one Trillion Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund
    Edelweiss Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs one Trillion
    Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund
    Tata Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs one Trillion Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: Tata Infrastructure
    Tata Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs one Trillion
    Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: Tata Infrastructure
    HSBC Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 0.8 Trillion Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five years: HSBC Small Cap Fund
    HSBC Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 0.8 Trillion
    Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five years: HSBC Small Cap Fund
    Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund Average AUM: Rs 0.6 Trillion Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Templeton India Value, Templeton India Equity Income, Franklin Build India and Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund
    Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
    Average AUM: Rs 0.6 Trillion
    Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Templeton India Value, Templeton India Equity Income, Franklin Build India and Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund
