Is your mutual fund justified for the expenses it charges you?

1/16 On May 18, 2023, the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper that proposed performance-linked fee for mutual fund schemes. In recent years, it has got tougher for actively-managed equity funds to outperform their benchmark indices. Meanwhile, the passive funds’ market has grown in size and popularity. SEBI has now proposed that if funds underperform, fund houses will have to forgo their management fees that they earn from investors.

On the back of this, Moneycontrol takes a look at 5-year and 10-year performance of India’s 15 largest fund houses and analyses which schemes have outperformed and which ones have underperformed their respective benchmark indices (see below graphs). Data compiled from ACEMF shows that just 47 percent of the schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices over the past 10 years. Over the last 5 years, just 38 percent of schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices.

2/16 SBI Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 7.2 Trillion

Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: SBI Small Cap, SBI Contra and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund.

3/16 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 5 Trillion

Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: ICICI Pru Smallcap, ICICI Pru Technology and ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund.

4/16 HDFC Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 4.5 Trillion

Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: HDFC Small Cap, HDFC Flexi Cap and HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund.

5/16 Nippon India Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 2.9 Trillion

Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Nippon India Small Cap, Nippon India Multi Cap and Nippon India Pharma Fund

6/16 Kotak Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 2.9 Trillion

Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Kotak Small Cap, Kotak Tax Saver and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform Fund

7/16 Aditya Birla SL Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 2.8 Trillion

Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Aditya Birla SL Digital India and Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund

8/16 Axis Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 2.4 Trillion

Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Axis Small Cap and Axis Midcap Fund

9/16 UTI Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 2.4 Trillion

Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: UTI Healthcare Fund

10/16 Bandhan Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 1.2 Trillion

Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund

11/16 Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 1.2 Trillion

Schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Mirae Asset Great Consumer, Mirae Asset Tax Saver and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund

12/16 DSP Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 1.1 Trillion

Sample of schemes that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, DSP Small Cap and DSP Tax Saver Fund

13/16 Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs one Trillion

Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmarks over the last five and ten years: Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund

14/16 Tata Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs one Trillion

Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five and ten years: Tata Infrastructure

15/16 HSBC Mutual Fund

Average AUM: Rs 0.8 Trillion

Scheme that outperformed the respective benchmark over the last five years: HSBC Small Cap Fund