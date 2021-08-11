Do you chase momentum picks? Check out the top 10 stocks held by UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund

Currently, UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund (UNM30F) is the only mutual fund scheme in the MF industry tracking Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index. The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index captures the performance of the top 30 companies with high momentum within the Nifty200 Index. Stocks are selected based on their normalized momentum score which is determined based on their six-month and 12-month price returns. Here is the list of top 10 stocks held by UNM30F as on July 31, 2021. Its corpus as on July 31, 2021 was Rs 329 crore.

Tata Steel tops in the list with a weight of 5.9 percent. Brokers like ICICI sec, Edelweiss and IDBI cap have given buy call on Tata steel (based on the reports issued over the last two months).

Hindalco Industries, the world’s largest aluminium company by revenues, has been one of the top three stocks in the UNM30F’s portfolios with a weight of 5.7 percent. Brokers including ICICI sec and Motilal Oswal have given buy call on the stock (based on the reports issued over the last two months).

Vedanta has 5.5 percent of exposure in the portfolio of UNM30F. Brokers including Motilal Oswal has maintained neutral view on the stock.

UNM30F has invested around 5.1 percent of its portfolio in Wipro. While Axis Direct has given a buy call, Geojit BNP Paribas has maintained a hold rating on the stock.

JSW Steel, one of the top performing metal stocks over the last one year, has been favorite of the many broking houses including Prabhudas Lilladhar, IDBI Capital, ICICI Sec and Motilal Oswal (based on the reports issued over the last two months). JSW Steel accounts for 5.1 percent of the assets in the portfolio of UNM30F.

Grasim Industries is one of the top 10 stocks in the portfolio of UNM30F accounting for 4.9 percent of the assets. Many brokers including Geojit BNP Paribas have maintained neutral view on its stock price.

The fund has invested 4.9 percent of its holdings in the stock of Bajaj Finance. While Axis direct and HDFC securities have given sell calls, while ICICI Sec and Motilal Oswal have given buy calls on this stock.

UNM30F holds 4.9 percent of its portfolio in the stock of Infosys. Brokers including BOB capital, Axis Direct and HDFC securities have given buy calls on the share.

UNM30F has invested around 5.1 percent of its assets in SBI. Brokers including Axis Direct and HDFC securities have given buy calls.

UNM30F has invested around 4.8 percent of its assets in UPL. Brokers including Motilal Oswal have maintained neutral view on its stock price.