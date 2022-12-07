Caution ahead of market at new highs? Check out these large-caps PMS managers love

Despite volatility, Indian equity markets are scaling new highs by the day thanks to the positive global cues and strong domestic investor flows. However, not all stocks, especially small and mid-cap stocks are participating in the rally. That makes investors worry about their portfolios. In such times, quality largecap stocks tend to provide comfort and contain the downside if the markets turn volatile. Here are the top 10 favorite Nifty 50 stocks held by the fund managers of the Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Portfolio data as of October 2022. Source: PMS Bazaar.

ICICI Bank

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 121

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Emkay Investments - Capital Builder and Motilal Oswal - NTDOP

HDFC Bank

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 80

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Marcellus - Kings of Capital and Guardian - Multicap

State Bank of India

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 76

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra and Axis Securities - Contra

Infosys

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 72

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector, Ace Pro - Large Cap and Concept Investwell - Legend

Larsen & Toubro

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 57

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra, Concept Investwell – Dynamic and Upside AI - Top 250

Reliance Industries

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 56

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Kunvarji Finstock – MMM, KRChoksey - Alpha Invest and Centrum PMS - Build To Last

Bajaj Finance

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 56

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Lakewater Advisors - Lake Water, ASK – FOP and Marcellus - Kings of Capital

Axis Bank

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 52

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Chanakya Capital - Chanakya PMS and Kotak - Fintech Fund

Titan Company

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 50

A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector, Emkay Investments - Emkay's 12 and Marcellus - Consistent Compounders