Caution ahead of market at new highs? Check out these large-caps PMS managers love

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    December 07, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Despite volatility, Indian equity markets are scaling new highs by the day thanks to the positive global cues and strong domestic investor flows. However, not all stocks, especially small and mid-cap stocks are participating in the rally. That makes investors worry about their portfolios. In such times, quality largecap stocks tend to provide comfort and contain the downside if the markets turn volatile. Here are the top 10 favorite Nifty 50 stocks held by the fund managers of the Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Portfolio data as of October 2022. Source: PMS Bazaar.
    ICICI Bank No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 121 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Emkay Investments - Capital Builder and Motilal Oswal - NTDOP
    HDFC Bank No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 80 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Marcellus - Kings of Capital and Guardian - Multicap
    State Bank of India No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 76 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra and Axis Securities - Contra
    Infosys No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 72 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector, Ace Pro - Large Cap and Concept Investwell - Legend
    Larsen & Toubro No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 57 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra, Concept Investwell – Dynamic and Upside AI - Top 250
    Reliance Industries No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 56 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Kunvarji Finstock – MMM, KRChoksey - Alpha Invest and Centrum PMS - Build To Last
    Bajaj Finance No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 56 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Lakewater Advisors - Lake Water, ASK – FOP and Marcellus - Kings of Capital
    Axis Bank No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 52 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Chanakya Capital - Chanakya PMS and Kotak - Fintech Fund
    Titan Company No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 50 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector, Emkay Investments - Emkay's 12 and Marcellus - Consistent Compounders
    Bharti Airtel No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 47 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Maximizer, ICICI Prudential - Large Cap portfolio and Axis Securities - Growth
