Personal Finance

5 steps for a smooth cashless health insurance claim experience

Both planned and emergency hospitalizations can be serviced via cashless settlement

Venkatasubramanian K
September 22, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Most health insurance companies offer cashless claim settlement of hospitalization bills. Though not complicated, it important to follow a set of steps and processes for you to make the claim settlement smooth. We want the settlement without any hassles or having to fork out our own money. Here are five key steps for an easy settlement.
Venkatasubramanian K
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:20 am

