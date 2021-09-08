5 key financial documents that you should keep your family informed about

Maintaining financial records systematically helps us not just in our lifetime, but also our legal heirs when they get down to sorting what we leave behind. Make a list of your important financial and personal details, file and keep them in a safe place. In our last slideshow , we had shown you how you must keep a record of nine key financial details that your legal heirs would need, once you pass on. Today, we give a list of those documents that help you pass on your wealth to your heirs.

Insurance policies: Maintain a list of all the insurance policies that you have. These would include health, life, vehicle, personal and other policies. Keep them handy in one place. If you bought these through agents, then add your agent’s phone number, too.

Cheque books, bank details: Even if you won’t use your cheque book once you have passed on, it is still an important instrument. If your legal heirs wish to close a few of your bank accounts, it helps if they can surrender old cheque books and debit cards. Keep a list of all your bank account numbers handy and make sure your family members know where you’ve kept them.

Bank lockers: Many of us have bank lockers to store important documents and jewelry. Many do not choose to inform their families about its existence during their lifetime. That’s fine, but making a note of it is important so that it can be found after we’re gone.

Investments: Either maintain an excel sheet with your investment details handy, or keep physical records of your consolidated account statements or demat statements. This book-keeping ensures that the distribution of your assets happen effectively and not a penny leaks out.