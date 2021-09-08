MARKET NEWS

English
5 key financial documents that you should keep your family informed about

A well-kept inventory of your financial assets helps in smooth succession planning. It also prevents leakage, later

Kayezad E Adajania
September 08, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Maintaining proper financial records help us not just in our lifetime, but also our legal heirs when they get down to sorting what we leave behind. Make a list of your important details, jot them down, file them and put them away in a safe place. In our last slideshow, we had shown you how you must keep a record of 9 key financial details that your legal heirs need to know of, once you pass on. Today, we give a list of those documents that help you pass on your wealth to your heirs.
Maintaining financial records systematically helps us not just in our lifetime, but also our legal heirs when they get down to sorting what we leave behind. Make a list of your important financial and personal details, file and keep them in a safe place. In our last slideshow, we had shown you how you must keep a record of nine key financial details that your legal heirs would need, once you pass on. Today, we give a list of those documents that help you pass on your wealth to your heirs.
Insurance policies: Keep a list of all insurance policies, like health, life, vehicle, personal and other policies handy in one place. If you have bought them through agents, then put down your agent’s phone number too.
Insurance policies: Maintain a list of all the insurance policies that you have. These would include health, life, vehicle, personal and other policies. Keep them handy in one place. If you bought these through agents, then add your agent's phone number, too.
Cheque books, Bank details: Even if you won’t use your cheque book once you have passed on, it is still an important booklet. If your legal heirs wish to close some of your bank account, it helps if they can surrender old cheque books and debit cards. Keep a list of all your bank account numbers handy and make sure your family at home knows where you’ve kept them.
Cheque books, bank details: Even if you won't use your cheque book once you have passed on, it is still an important instrument. If your legal heirs wish to close a few of your bank accounts, it helps if they can surrender old cheque books and debit cards. Keep a list of all your bank account numbers handy and make sure your family members know where you've kept them.
Bank lockers: Many of us have bank lockers to store important documents and jewelry. Many do not choose to inform their families in their lifetime. That’s fine, but make a note of it so that it can be found after we’re gone.
Bank lockers: Many of us have bank lockers to store important documents and jewelry. Many do not choose to inform their families about its existence during their lifetime. That's fine, but making a note of it is important so that it can be found after we're gone.
Investments: Either keep an Excel sheet with your investment details handy, or keep physical records of your consolidated account statements or demat statements. This ensures that the distribution of your assets happen effectively and not a penny leaks out.
Investments: Either maintain an excel sheet with your investment details handy, or keep physical records of your consolidated account statements or demat statements. This book-keeping ensures that the distribution of your assets happen effectively and not a penny leaks out.
Property records: Property is prone to encroachment or wear and tear if left ignored for long. Keep records of exact addresses and home buyer agreements handy. Also keep original share certificates of your flat in a co-operative society handy. If it’s a plot of land, then you need a record of the property card. It’s easy to get a duplicate common account statement from a mutual fund or a depository or a duplicate bank passbook. But to get a duplicate home buyer agreement is a time consuming exercise.
Property records: Property is prone to encroachment or wear and tear if left ignored for long. Keep records of exact addresses and home buyer agreements handy. Also keep the original share certificates of your apartment in any co-operative society handy. If it's a plot of land, then you need a record of the property card. It's easy to get a duplicate common account statement from a mutual fund or a depository or a duplicate bank passbook. But to get a duplicate home buyer agreement is a time-consuming exercise.
Kayezad E Adajania heads the personal finance bureau at Moneycontrol. He has been covering mutual funds and personal finance for the past two decades, having worked in Mint and Outlook Money magazine. Kayezad was the founding member of Mint’s personal finance team when it was set up in 2009.
first published: Sep 8, 2021 09:03 am

