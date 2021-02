In the last three months, mutual funds net sold Indian equities worth over Rs 70,000 crore. During the period October 31, 2020, to February 10, 2021, the benchmark index Nifty TRI gained 30 percent where 10 equity mutual fund schemes gave an absolute return of over 45 percent. These include two schemes from UTI and ICICI AMCs. While analyzing, we considered only schemes with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE MF).

SBI-ETF Nifty Bank | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 361.37 and has gained 50 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. SBI-ETF Nifty Bank emulates the Nifty Bank Index that essentially reflects the capital market performance of Indian Banks. The fund has 100% investment in Indian stocks of which 69.68% is in large-cap stocks, 3.43% is in mid-cap stocks.

Kotak Banking ETF | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 360.77 and has gained 50 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. Kotak Banking ETF is an open-ended exchange-traded fund. It reflects the evolution of the Nifty Bank Index. The fund has 100% investment in Indian stocks of which 69.68% is in large-cap stocks, 3.43% is in mid-cap stocks.

Nippon India Banking Fund(G) | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 304.15 and has gained 48 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. The fund is actively investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the Banking Sector and companies engaged in allied activities related to the Banking Sector. The fund has 96.83% investment in Indian stocks of which 50.6% is in large-cap stocks, 16.38% is in mid-cap stocks, 8.42% in small-cap stocks.

UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 110.22 and has gained 47 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. This is a fund that invests mainly in shares of banks and financial services companies.

Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 34.76 and has gained 47 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. This is a fund that invests mainly in shares of banks and financial services companies. The fund has 95.02% investment in Indian stocks of which 68.53% is in large-cap stocks, 1.94% is in mid-cap stocks, 9.58% in small-cap stocks.

Franklin Build India Fund(G) | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 50.33 and has gained 46 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. The fund has a major investment in Indian stocks of which over 65 percent in large-cap stocks, and around 25 percent in small-cap stocks.

UTI Infrastructure Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 71.25 and has gained 46 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. The fund predominantly invests in stocks of companies engaged either directly or indirectly in the Infrastructure areas of the Indian economy. It has 99.55% investment in Indian stocks of which 59.73% is in large-cap stocks, 20.28% is in mid-cap stocks, 15.33% in small-cap stocks.

ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund(G) | The scheme's latest net asset value (NAV) is Rs 74.90 and has gained 45 percent during the period October 31 to February 10, 2021. The fund has 93.54% investment in Indian stocks of which 43.74% is in large-cap stocks, 15.63% is in mid-cap stocks, 20.3% in small-cap stocks.