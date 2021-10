Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion. The chairman of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. entered the rarefied group of 11 men as his conglomerate’s stock climbed to a record on Friday. He’s now worth $100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his wealth increased by $23.8 billion this year. Let's take a look at the top 10 wealthiest individuals in the world.

Rank 10 | Warren Buffett Warren Buffett is an American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. He is currently the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth of over $101.1 billion as of October 2021,making him the world's tenth-wealthiest person.

Rank 9 | Steve Ballmer is an American businessman and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). As of October 2021, Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates his personal wealth at $102 billion, ranking him as the 9th richest person in the world.

Rank 8 | Larry Ellison is an American businessman and investor who is the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer (CTO) and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Oracle Corporation. As of October 2021, he was listed by Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the seventh-wealthiest person in the United States and as the eighth-wealthiest in the world, with a fortune of $103.6 billion, increased from $57.3 billion in 2018. He is also the owner of the 41st largest island in the United States, Lanai in the Hawaiian Islands with a population of just over 3000.

Rank 7 | Sergey Brin is an American business magnate, computer scientist and Internet entrepreneur. Together with Larry Page, he co-founded Google. Brin was the president of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., until stepping down from the role on December 3, 2019. He and Page remain at Alphabet as co-founders, controlling shareholders, board members, and employees. As of October 2021, Brin is the 7th-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $115.2 billion.

Rank 6 | Mark Zuckerberg ranks 6th in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion. Zuckerberg is an American media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is known for co-founding Facebook, Inc. and serves as its chairman, chief executive officer, and controlling shareholder.

Rank 5 | Larry Page is an American business magnate, computer scientist, and Internet entrepreneur. He is best known as one of the co-founders of Google, along with Sergey Brin. Creating Google built a significant amount of wealth. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of October 2021, Page has a net worth of approximately $120.7 billion, making him the sixth-wealthiest person in the world.

Rank 4 | Bill Gates ranks 4th in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion. is an American business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist. He is a co-founder of Microsoft, along with his late childhood friend Paul Allen. During his career at Microsoft, Gates held the positions of chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), president and chief software architect, while also being the largest individual shareholder until May 2014. He is considered one of the best known entrepreneurs of the microcomputer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s.

Rank 3 | Bernard Arnault is a French businessman, investor, and art collector. He is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world's largest luxury goods company. Arnault is, as of 19 September 2021, the third-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$178.4 billion.

Rank 2 | Jeff Bezos is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, and computer engineer. He is the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, where he previously served as the president and CEO. With a net worth of almost $200.1 billion as of September 2021, he is either the wealthiest or second-wealthiest person in the world according to both Forbes and Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.