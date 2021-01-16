Market closes marginally higher on mixed data; mid & smallcaps underperform

Market witnessed consolidation in the first four days of the week ended January 15 and on Friday investors booked profits. However, it managed to close in the positive territory for the week on the back of mixed global as well as domestic data.

Last week, BSE Sensex gained 252.16 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 49,034.67 while Nifty50 added 86.45 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish at 14,433.70.

The BSE Largecap Index was up 0.4 percent with Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Bank Of Baroda, DLF and Bharti Airtel adding 11-31 percent, while losers included Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv.

BSE Midcap Index declined 1.2 percent. Losers included Steel Authority of India, Info Edge India, Shriram Transport, Endurance Technologies and Adani Green Energy, while gainers were Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy, IDFC First Bank, MRF and Nippon Life India Asset Management

BSE Smallcap index shed 1 percent. Suzlon Energy, BLS International Services, Universal Cables, Firstsource Solutions. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Greenply Industries and GTPL Hathway fell over 10 percent. However, MSTC, Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Metaliks, Centrum Capital, Majesco, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, V2 Retail and Greenpanel Industries rose more than 20 percent each.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC and HDFC Bank, while Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost most of their market value.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,637.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,444.94 crore.