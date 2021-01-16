MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market closes marginally higher on mixed data; mid & smallcaps underperform

In the last week, Indian rupee gained against the US dollar.

Rakesh Patil
January 16, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
Sensex
Market witnessed consolidation in the first four days of the week ended January 15 and on Friday investors booked profits. However, it managed to close in the positive territory for the week on the back of mixed global as well as domestic data.
Last week, BSE Sensex gained 252.16 points or 0.51 percent to end at 49,034.67 and while the Nifty50 added 86.45 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 14433.70 levels.
Last week, BSE Sensex gained 252.16 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 49,034.67 while Nifty50 added 86.45 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish at 14,433.70.
smallcap
The BSE Largecap Index was up 0.4 percent with Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Bank Of Baroda, DLF and Bharti Airtel adding 11-31 percent, while losers included Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv.
midcap
BSE Midcap Index declined 1.2 percent. Losers included Steel Authority of India, Info Edge India, Shriram Transport, Endurance Technologies and Adani Green Energy, while gainers were Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy, IDFC First Bank, MRF and Nippon Life India Asset Management
BSE Smallcap index shed 1 percent. Suzlon Energy, BLS International Services, Universal Cables, Firstsource Solutions. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Greenply Industries and GTPL Hathway fell over 10 percent. However, MSTC, Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Metaliks, Centrum Capital, Majesco, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, V2 Retail and Greenpanel Industries rose more than 20 percent each.
BSE Smallcap index shed 1 percent. Suzlon Energy, BLS International Services, Universal Cables, Firstsource Solutions. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Greenply Industries and GTPL Hathway fell over 10 percent. However, MSTC, Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Metaliks, Centrum Capital, Majesco, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, V2 Retail and Greenpanel Industries rose more than 20 percent each.
Nifty
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC and HDFC Bank, while Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost most of their market value.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,758.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,947.69 crore.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,637.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,444.94 crore.
Representative image
In the last week, Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. It closed higher by 18 paise at 73.06 per dollar on January 15, against its January 8 closing of 73.24 per dollar.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Market Edge #Slideshow
first published: Jan 16, 2021 08:28 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.