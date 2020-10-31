Ant Group IPO: Check out the scale of the biggest public offering in the world

The Ant Group provides digital payment services and operates digital finance technology platforms. The Chinese giant is likely to pull off the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, hoping to raise $34.4 billion. If successful, it will overshadow the IPO debut of Saudi Aramco in December 2019, which had raised a then-record $29.4 billion. Here are some charts giving some perspective on how massive the digital payments company is at its IPO, comparing it to its peers and yes, even some countries' gross domestic product (GDP).