In pics | Seven Indian-Americans on 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America

Here are the seven Indian Indian Americans who have found their spot in the 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest people in America. Moneycontrol News Forbes has listed its 400 Richest People in America, where Jeff Bezos of the Amazon has topped the list now for the third time in a row followed by Bill & Melinda Gates, co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $111 billion. The list also has seven Indian Americans who have found their spot in the 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest people. US President Donald Trump is also on this list at 339 with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Forbes said, "Pandemic be damned: America's 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus.. Even in these trying times mega-fortunes are still being minted." (Image: Reuters) Jay Chaudhry | Rank: 85 | Company: ZScaler | Net worth: $6.9 billion (Image: Twitter) Romesh Wadhwani | Rank: 238 | Company: Symphony Technology Group | Net worth: $3.4 billion (Image: Twitter) Niraj Shah | Rank: 299| Company: CEO and cofounder Wayfair | Net worth: $2.8 billion (Image: Twitter) Vinod Khosla | Rank: 353| Company: Khosla Ventures | Net worth: $2.4 billion (Image: Reuters) Ram Shriram | Rank: 359 | Company: Managing Partners of Sherpalo Ventures, Founding member and one of the first member of Google | Net worth: $2.3 million (Image: Twitter) Rakesh Gangwal: Rank: 359 | Company: Interglobe Aviation, Co-founder of Indigo Airline | Net worth: $2.3 billion (Image: Moneycontrol) Aneel Bhusri | Rank: 359 | Company: Workday | Net worth: $2.3 billion (Source: Wikipedia) First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:47 pm