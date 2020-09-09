In pics | Seven Indian-Americans on 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America

Forbes has listed its 400 Richest People in America, where Jeff Bezos of the Amazon has topped the list now for the third time in a row followed by Bill & Melinda Gates, co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $111 billion. The list also has seven Indian Americans who have found their spot in the 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest people. US President Donald Trump is also on this list at 339 with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Forbes said, "Pandemic be damned: America's 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus.. Even in these trying times mega-fortunes are still being minted." (Image: Reuters)