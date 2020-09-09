172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|in-pics-seven-indian-americans-in-2020-forbes-list-of-400-richest-people-in-america-5817231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Seven Indian-Americans on 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America

Here are the seven Indian Indian Americans who have found their spot in the 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest people in America.

Moneycontrol News
Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes’ list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56 who has a net worth of USD 179 billion and has occupied the spot of the richest person in the US for the third year in a row. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Cofounder Bill Gates is ranked second on the list with a net worth of USD 111 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Forbes has listed its 400 Richest People in America, where Jeff Bezos of the Amazon has topped the list now for the third time in a row followed by Bill & Melinda Gates, co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $111 billion. The list also has seven Indian Americans who have found their spot in the 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest people. US President Donald Trump is also on this list at 339 with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Forbes said, "Pandemic be damned: America's 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus.. Even in these trying times mega-fortunes are still being minted." (Image: Reuters)

Name: Jay Chaudhry, Rank: 85th,Company: ZScaler, Net worth: $6.9 billion.

Jay Chaudhry | Rank: 85 | Company: ZScaler | Net worth: $6.9 billion (Image: Twitter)

Romesh Wadhwani: Rank: 238 Company: Symphony Technology Group Net worth: $3.4 billion

Romesh Wadhwani | Rank: 238 | Company: Symphony Technology Group | Net worth: $3.4 billion (Image: Twitter)

Niraj Shah: Rank: 299, Company: Wayfair, Net worth: $2.8 billion (Image: Twitter)

Niraj Shah | Rank: 299| Company: CEO and cofounder Wayfair |  Net worth: $2.8 billion (Image: Twitter)

Vinod Khosla: Rank: 353, Company: Khosla Ventures, Net worth: $2.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

Vinod Khosla | Rank: 353| Company: Khosla Ventures | Net worth: $2.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

Ram Shriram, Rank: 359,Company: Google backer, Shriram has sold off most of his stock but remains on the board of its parent company, Alphabet. Born in India, Shriram studied math at the University of Madras. His portfolio includes online invitation service Paperless Post, online HR service provider Gusto and mobile advertising company InMobi, (Image: Twitter)

Ram Shriram | Rank: 359 | Company: Managing Partners of Sherpalo Ventures, Founding member and one of the first member of Google | Net worth: $2.3 million (Image: Twitter)

Rakesh Gangwal: Rank: 359,Company: Interglobe Aviation, Co-founder of Indigo Airline, Net worth: $2.3 billion (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rakesh Gangwal: Rank: 359 | Company: Interglobe Aviation, Co-founder of Indigo Airline | Net worth: $2.3 billion (Image: Moneycontrol)

Aneel Bhusri | Rank: 359 | Company: Workday | Net worth: $2.3 billion (Source: Wikipedia)

Aneel Bhusri | Rank: 359 | Company: Workday | Net worth: $2.3 billion (Source: Wikipedia)

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Aneel Bhusri #Business #Forbes list #India #Jay Chaudhry #Niraj Shah #Rakesh Gangwal #Ram Shriram #Romesh Wadhwani #Slideshow #Vinod Khosla #World News

