Here’s a look at properties Bollywood celebrities bought and sold in 2022

Amitabh Bachchan sold a South Delhi property, where his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan had resided earlier, for Rs 23 crore. The house named 'Sopaan' is located in Gulmohar Park area.

FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, bought four office units spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft in Marathon Futurex in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for Rs 33 crore. The total area of the commercial space is 10,539 sq ft and comes with eight car parking slots.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West for Rs 119 crore. The company, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought one apartment each on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floor in a building called Sagar Resham, Bandstand, Bandra West.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana have bought properties in the same housing complex in Mumbai for around Rs 19 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor bought a posh flat in the Bandra West area for Rs 65 crore. The apartment, with a carpet area of 6,421 sq ft, is located on the first and second floors of a building at Pali Hill. The unit housing was jointly bought by Jahnvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sold a property to music director Daboo Malik at Andheri West in Mumbai. The deal was registered on August 12, 2022. The property is located in Andheri West. It is spread across a carpet area of 1,281 sq ft and has a 59-sq ft balcony, they showed.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Shankar Dixit purchased an apartment in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore. The property, located in Indiabulls Blu project, was registered on September 28, 2022. The area of the apartment located on the 53rd floor is 5,384 sq ft. (Image: Reuters)