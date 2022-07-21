English
    In Pics | BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 67.50 lakh

    The exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant – 530i M Sport – priced at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ’50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline-gushing cars.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    BMW has launched an exclusive ’50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 5 Series in India on July 21 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH. (Image: BMW)
    The exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant – 530i M Sport – priced at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ’50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars. (Image: BMW)
    The 5 Series '50 Jahre M Edition' gets the 18-inch jet black alloy wheels with Red M Sport Brake Callipers, kidney grille and dual exhaust tips. The car is available in four striking paint finishes – Alpine White, Phytonic Blue, Bernina Grey Amber Effect, and M Carbon Black body colors. (Image: BMW)
    Inside the BMW 5 Series is equipped with sports seats with leather covers, seat belts with stitching in M colours, sports leather steering wheel and specific trim strips. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. (Image: BMW)
    The 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition retains the turbocharged 2.0-litre gasoline engine making 252 horsepower and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) of torque. The four-pot mill has enough muscle to enable the 530i to sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 6.1 seconds. (Image: BMW)
    The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. (Image: BMW)
    Tags: #Auto #automobile #BMW #BMW 5 Series #BMW 50 Jahre M Edition #BMW India #cars #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 06:55 pm
