Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Mobility launches M1KA 1.0, Muse and Kraze

1/6 Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a part of the Anglian Omega Group on January 12 launched its new SCV OSM 'M1KA 1.0' and India's first IOT integrated, four door with cosmic roof electric passenger vehicle 'Muse' and industry's first air-conditioned electric passenger vehicle ‘Kraze’ at Auto Expo 2023. (Image: Omega Seiki Mobility)

2/6 This 1 ton truck 'M1KA 1.0' is an "innovative, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle" with a range of 200 kms and comes at an introductory price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the automaker said in a statement. (Image: Omega Seiki Mobility)

3/6 The M1KA is a green and practical offering which can be used for multiple applications including courier, goods distribution, e-commerce and FMCG amongst others. M1KA 1.0 comes with an option of fast charging and swappable battery technology. OSM M1KA 1.0 offers 200 km/charge, high payload capacity of 1 ton, 6.6 kWH charger for incredibly fast battery recharge and faster charging, and many more. (Image: Omega Seiki Mobility)

4/6 Muse has load capacity of 950 kgs making it available for multiple passenger applications, features a top range of 8 kWH with IDC range of 150 kms. It offers IoT Integrated systems, an advanced integrated differential, a dashboard digital cluster, wide angle front view, dual LED headlights are the driver’s ultimate convenience, 200L boot space, among many more. (Image: Omega Seiki Mobility)

5/6 Further, Kraze is most visually appealing passenger vehicle in the L5M segment. It features a top IDC range of 150 kms, a cutting-edge, modern, aerodynamic design for enhanced stability. (Image: Omega Seiki Mobility)