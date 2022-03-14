English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The shadow of COVID is not gone. Just yet

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What LIC earnings say, HDFC Bank makes a fresh start, standing up to Visa, the Eastern Window, Chart of the Day and more

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    March 14, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    In a sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still around, China has locked down Shenzhen — with a population of 17 million — to control the spread of infections. The number of cases that have led to this drastic decision seems ridiculously low, 66 new infections reported in the city on Sunday, but the country’s authorities are taking no chances.

    China reported 1,800 new cases on Sunday, the most in two years since the pandemic began, said an FT report. Changchun, a city in North-East China, with a population of 9 million had been put under a lockdown earlier. Hong Kong too is facing a sharp spike in COVID-19 numbers. The Omicron variant is mainly behind the sharp increase in cases. Meanwhile, Europe is also seeing a small increase in cases, with the EU and the UK both seeing cases increase in March.

    In India, the situation remains under control and as we reported in last week’s update to our Herd Immunity Tracker, nearly 82 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. Hopefully, that should ensure we are able to tackle future waves, if any, without much disruption to economic activity.

    Close

    Related stories

    China’s aggressive response to the spread was not surprising, but is nevertheless worrying investors. Apple’s main supplier Foxconn announced closure of its facility at Shenzhen due to the lockdowns. More lockdowns and closures by companies could again disrupt the global supply chain. Keep a watch on how this progresses. The broad market in Shanghai closed down by 2.6 percent while the Hang Seng was down by 4.6 percent. However, India’s stock market is faring better, with the Sensex up by 1.1 percent at 12.50 pm.

    Leading the gains was HDFC Bank, with investors taking comfort from the RBI removing the last of restrictions on its digital initiatives, removing any hindrances that may have been on its growth path. Will this mean the bank can regain lost ground? Will this be a comeback year? Are there other worries investors should keep a watch over? For answers, read: With digital woes behind it, HDFC Bank now needs a friendlier world.

    But, on a day when the broad market is up, the FMCG index is dragging its feet. The underperformance of the FMCG index has been on display for some time and would be bothering investors. Reasons such as soft rural demand and rising inflation making matters worse are the main reasons for its underperformance. What’s the outlook for the sector? Read here.

    Investing insights from our research team

    Key takeaways from LIC’s December earnings

    Grauer & Weil: A high quality small-cap bet on economic revival


    What else are we reading?

    Andy Mukherjee | Can India really overthrow Visa and Mastercard?

    Rupee-rouble trade — Easier said than done

    The Eastern Window: What the Chinese premier’s stepping down means for India

    Chart of the Day | Government spending on infrastructure is currently the economy’s lifeline

    The ‘Delhi model’ of development that won Punjab for AAP

    Pharma companies turn to acquisitions to build scale, gain an edge

    A US recession is on the table (republished from the FT)

    We’ll miss globalisation when it’s gone

    And, in Personal Finance

    Personal Finance: EPFO’s proposal to lower rates makes ETF investing more compelling

    Technical Picks: Crude oil, Bank Nifty, Canara Bank, REC and SBI (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

    Ravi AnanthanarayananMoneycontrol Pro
    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    Tags: #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 05:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.