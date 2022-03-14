With digital woes behind it, HDFC Bank now needs a friendlier world

India’s most valuable bank has been stuck in a losing streak for more than a year now, witnessing an erosion of its valuation. Not just HDFC Bank, but all the listed firms belonging to the HDFC stable have been having a hard time with their shares now near 52-week lows. Much of their woes can be traced to the overall unease among foreign investors in picking up Indian stocks after the Russian-Ukraine conflicted escalated into a war. The broad Nifty...