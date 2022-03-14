Chart of the Day | Government spending on infrastructure is currently the economy’s lifeline

The index of industrial production for January 2022 is 0.7 percent higher than in pre-pandemic January 2020. Manufacturing output growth between January 2020 and January 2022 is all of 0.2 percent. That means the performance of listed manufacturing companies seems to be far from representative of what is happening in the entire sector. The accompanying chart has the details. It shows there has been no revival in capital goods production—output in January 2022 is much lower than four years ago....