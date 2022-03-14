English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A US recession is on the table

    What has changed, such that the possibility of a US recession is being taken seriously?

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Mar 14, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    A US recession is on the table

    Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu We need to talk about a US recession. Here is the outlook from our favourite Wall Street economist, Don Rissmiller of Strategas: Our base case is a 2023 mid-cycle slowdown (50 per cent odds) as the private sector helps the Fed bring inflation under control (eg, bottlenecks ease). With the domestic labour market still solid, and JOLTS job openings elevated, it remains difficult to make a US recession our base case. Yet if the Fed overdoes tightening,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why investors are flocking to index funds

      Mar 11, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: 'Stagflation' shadow, the Weekly Tactical, dark side of payments ban, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers