A US recession is on the table

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu We need to talk about a US recession. Here is the outlook from our favourite Wall Street economist, Don Rissmiller of Strategas: Our base case is a 2023 mid-cycle slowdown (50 per cent odds) as the private sector helps the Fed bring inflation under control (eg, bottlenecks ease). With the domestic labour market still solid, and JOLTS job openings elevated, it remains difficult to make a US recession our base case. Yet if the Fed overdoes tightening,...