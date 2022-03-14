Pharma companies turn to acquisitions to build scale, gain an edge

Pharma companies are tactically using acquisitions to make their earnings resilient

Amid persistent pricing pressures in the US market, Indian pharmaceutical companies are tactically using acquisitions to make their earnings resilient. Last week, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its unit has completed the $99.3 million acquisition of Alchemee from Galderma. Alchemee’s flagship brand has established products in skincare and complements Sun Pharma’s business. Sun Pharma is the second largest company by prescriptions in the US dermatology markets. Its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries derives more than half of its revenue from dermatology. The Alchemee acne brand is well recognised in the...