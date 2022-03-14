English
    Grauer & Weil: A high quality small-cap bet on economic revival

    Decent recovery in the business and earnings of Grauer & Weil to support this high quality small cap stock

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    March 14, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The critical engineering segment, constituting aerospace, defence, space engineering, hydrocarbon, marine and a few others, requires equipment and assemblies to pass through certain sustainability tests — such as whether they are averse to rust and dust, pressure, temperature, moisture as well as durability issues and many other parameters. A dominant player Grauer & Weil is a dominant player in the surface finishing space. Many of its paints and surface coatings are meant especiallyfor the longevity of ships and are anti-fouling,...

