The Eastern Window: What the Chinese premier’s stepping down means for India 

Li Keqiang (file image)

Chinese premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that he will step down within a year. This is an indication that the entire cabinet working under him will be stepping down in March next year when they complete two terms in office. Some China experts expected the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) to continue with Li as premier for a few more years because he has first-hand experience of dealing with the US in the trade war and political rivalry....