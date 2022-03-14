Rupee-rouble trade — Easier said than done

Source: Reuters

The custodians of the Indian economy — the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India — are now facing a Hamletian dilemma whether to resurrect the rupee-rouble trade in full scale as the battle for control of Kyiv between Russia and Ukraine rages. With the West turning the heat on Moscow and raising the temperature by the day, India has to explore ways to keep bilateral trade with Russia smooth so that its near-term export ambition is not jeopardised...