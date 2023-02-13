English
    Biden 2024? He is already campaigning more than he is governing

    Biden must decide between being a successful president, or leading his party to victory. Sadly for the US, these goals can’t be easily combined

    Clive Crook
    February 13, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy before Biden delivered his State of the Union address on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    President Joe Biden has a choice to make about the next two years, and it boils down to this: What’s more important, being a successful president, or leading his party to victory? Sadly for the country, these goals can’t be easily combined.
    In his State of the Union address last week, Biden showed that he has chosen campaigning over governing. He didn’t invite Republicans to join forces on points of agreement and seek incremental progress where possible. Mainly, he set out to provoke and embarrass his opponents — and succeeded. Ritual calls for bipartisanship were issued, but they were transparently insincere.

    The sad part is not just Biden’s choice — he is a politician, after all — but that his decision makes a certain kind of sense. US politics is increasingly a contest between committed progressives and committed conservatives. I sit with much of the country — I’m guessing a plurality — in the moderate center, impressed with neither side and profoundly bored with the game. Neither party’s main goal is to appeal to this center. For what might be good tactical reasons, it’s more productive to enthuse your supporters and (which amounts to the same thing) enrage your critics.

    Good government and pragmatic centrist compromise have much in common. The politically engaged have little appetite for either.

    Biden’s stunt over the future of entitlements was emblematic. He said Republicans want to “sunset” Social Security. The suggestion that any Republicans, let alone most Republicans, want to shut the program down was a distortion that provoked, presumably as intended, derision and rebukes on the GOP side. Biden then maneuvered his braying opponents into an ovation: “Let’s stand up for seniors. Stand up and show them. We will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare.” It was high-fives all round in the White House, apparently, as officials watched the president stick it to the enemy.