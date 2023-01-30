English
    Half-baked truths in Kerala governor's public address

    The public address sounded like a manifesto of the ruling LDF government. It was repetitive and didn't have ideas on a way forward

    ​Rejimon Kuttappan
    January 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (left) and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Image source: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor/File)

    A few weeks ago, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were at loggerheads. Khan was furious about the Kerala government appointing political cadres as personal staff for ministers and doling out pensions for them. He was also worried about the lack of quality in 'party-recommended vice-chancellors' in universities. And during October and November, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government even paid Rs 85 lakh to senior lawyers looking for options to 'fight Governor legally.' And there were even doubts about whether Khan would come to the assembly and read out the customary address.

    But on January 23, the governor came to the assembly. He looked calm and dutiful while reading the customary public address. He read out the 49-page-long policy address without skipping a single line, unlike what RN Ravi, the Tamil Nadu governor, did in the Tamil Nadu assembly. On January 9, the Tamil Nadu governor skipped a few lines and walked out. But here in Kerala, Khan never looked bored when he had to read out ‘My Government’ 72 times with a sincere tone in his address. However, a critical read of the document will reveal that it is hollow and has half-baked truths.

    On page 1, the governor says he is happy to note that Kerala has achieved remarkable economic growth, 12 percent at constant prices and 17 percent at current prices. In 2020-21, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had contracted by 8.43 percent at constant prices and 5.43 percent at current prices. In 2021-22, the GSDP expanded around 12 percent at constant prices and 17 percent at current prices. Highlighting 12 percent growth by Khan, was a repetition of what the Left sympathisers have been parroting when critics point at the state's ballooning debt.

    Interestingly, when the Kerala government chest-thumps on higher GSDP to confirm economic growth, Simon Kuznets, 1971 Economics Nobel Laureate, and the GDP inventor, was clear that his measure had nothing to do with the well-being of people. But we confuse the two. GDP is not a measure of “wealth and well-being” at all. It is a measure of income. It is a backward-looking “flow” measure that tells you the value of goods and services produced in a given period in the past.