Election Results 2022 | With a clearer verdict, BJP returns stronger in Manipur

Manipur voted for continuity with the people re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and entrusting governance of this Northeastern state for another term of five years. The BJP which formed the government for the first time in 2017 follows the footsteps of the Congress that was in office for three consecutive terms between 2002 and 2017.

The BJP appeared confident to ride over issues that cropped up with the electorate, and its allies in the government. The BJP government under N Biren Singh survived a major turbulence when four members of the National People’s Party (NPP) walked out of the alliance. Though the central BJP leadership made the warring factions smoke the peace pipe, the NPP of Conrad Sangma decided to go it alone in the 2022 assembly elections, as did the Naga People's Front (NPF).

With majority of seats in the valley, the BJP knew its real strength lay here, yet it did make a serious attempt to reach out to the adjoining hills. Hailing from the dominant Meitei community, the Chief Minister was of the view that all-round development required reaching out the region that lagged behind. Besides holding meetings of the Cabinet there, Singh embarked on a ‘Go to Hills’; but the demand for greater powers to the region remains.

The hilly areas are inhabited by the Nagas, and little wonder the NPF chose to contest separately even in the valley. For the people in the hills, the main issue is the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, but it never became a major electoral issue even though the Congress promised to repeal it. The Naga people took out a long march demanding its withdrawal after civilians were killed by security forces during an ambush. The territorial integrity of Manipur remains an emotive issue, especially in the backdrop of age-old demand that portions where Naga population reside be part of greater Nagaland.

The BJP chose to remain silent on the AFSPA issue preferring to improve relationship between the people and the security forces. It also introduced the Inner Line Permit system, a demand from a voluble section of the denizens.

The BJP government insisted that its work to develop the state will stand it in good stead and promised that the ‘double-engine’ government (Centre and State under the BJP) will increase the speed of development like never before.

Unlike the last time when the BJP got 21 seats and formed the government with help from the NPP and the NPF, this time around the party needs no assistance.

One of the most significant developments in the current round of results is the performance of the NPP. The party has its roots in neighbouring Meghalaya, and is seeking to carve out a bigger role for itself in the Northeast. The party has some presence in Arunachal Pradesh, and took a stand both on repeal of the AFPSA and the Citizenship Amendment Act which was different from that of the BJP. Party chief Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, campaigned extensively in the state. Last time, with four MLAs the party donned the role of a kingmaker.

Now after reaffirming its status as a prominent national party with firm presence in the Northeast, the BJP and its North East Development Alliance (NEDA) headed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would seek to further consolidate its presence in the region. Will it seek to squeeze out regional parties or work with them, as it has been doing on the past few years?

KV Prasad is a senior Delhi-based journalist.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.