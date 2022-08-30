‘You've drowned in intoxication of power’: Anna Hazare fires salvo at Kejriwal over Delhi ‘liquor scam'

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (R) speaks to Arvind Kejriwal, a member of his team during their hunger strike in New Delhi August 2, 2012. (Image: Reuters)

Once being partners in the Lokpal movement, Anna Hazare has now slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter on the ‘liquor scam’ in Delhi and accused him of “having drowned in the intoxication of power”. News18 has accessed the letter written by Hazare to Kejriwal on August 30.

“This does not befit a political party born out of a big movement. You too like other parties seem to be caught in the vicious circle of power through money and money through power. You brought the new liquor policy which will increase the consumption of liquor and vends opening in every lane. This was not in interest of the public and would lead to corruption. The way liquor intoxicates someone, there is intoxication of power too. You seem to be drowned in the latter,” Hazare wrote to Kejriwal. He further said he has been pained by the news reports regarding the ‘liquor scam’ in Delhi.

The anti-corruption crusader also mentioned excerpts from the book named ‘Swaraj’ written by Kejriwal before he entered politics in which Kejriwal had written about the ills of liquor that has the potential of destroying lives of families and create serious problems. The book also mentioned that no new licence to open a liquor shop should be given unless the Gram Sabha approved it and 90% women present in the Gram Sabha meeting approved the decision. Kejriwal in his book wrote that women by simple majority in a Gram Sabha meeting can also ensure the closure of a liquor shop in their area.

“But it seems that you have forgotten your philosophy after joining politics and that is why you made such a liquor policy for Delhi. During your earlier days, both you and Manish Sisodia had visited my village Ralegansiddhi in Maharashtra where we closed liquor and tobacco shops since the last 35 years. You had praised me on this count,” Hazare wrote.

Hazare further wrote that the new liquor policy in Delhi shows that Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia have harmed the ideals of the historic anti-corruption agitation and are now working on the lines of other political parties in the country which is “saddening”.

Hazare further said Kejriwal has forgotten the issue of the Lokpal and Lokayukta law after becoming the CM on which he gave big speeches earlier as an anti-corruption activist. “You made no effort to make a strong Lokayukta law in the state assembly but made a disastrous liquor policy that will destroy the lives of many, including women. “This shows there is a big difference between your words and deeds,” Hazare has written to Kejriwal.