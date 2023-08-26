XLRI, CMC Vellore sign pact for healthcare professionals

Country's premier B-school XLRI and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and offer a variety of management programmes and collaborative research to address the future needs of healthcare professionals.

Both institutions have a rich legacy of offering high-quality, relevant, cutting-edge educational programmes and grooming well-rounded, responsible professionals to address the growing needs of industry and the nation, a XLRI statement on August 26 said.

Established in 1949, XLRI was the first to start a full-time management programme in industrial welfare in 1953 and successfully pioneered many educational and management development programmes through the online mode since 2002.

CMC started India's first school of nursing and has been at the forefront of medical advances that included India's first open heart surgery, first kidney transplantation, among others. Both institutions are driven by a common mission to serve the greater good of the nation.

Currently, XLRI is celebrating its platinum jubilee year.

The MoU was signed on August 23 at a private ceremony in CMC Vellore in the presence of Fr. KS Casimir, (director, XLRI Delhi-NCR campus), Fr. S George, (director, XLRI Jamshedpur), Dr Vikram Mathews (director, CMC Vellore) and Dr Solomon Sathishkumar (principal, CMC Vellore).

Speaking on the occasion, Casimir said, This is a significant step towards creating affordable, accessible, high-quality healthcare services in India's journey towards sustainable and inclusive growth. We would require a significant number of professionals trained in cutting-edge management practices relevant to the Indian healthcare sector. We are extremely excited to partner with CMC Vellore in our endeavour to help address this growing need for the future of the nation." Addressing the gathering, George added, "In our platinum jubilee year, this partnership with CMC Vellore will help open new vistas for both the pioneering institutions working towards the greater good of the nation. We also look forward to contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by providing highly skilled, responsible, ethical healthcare professionals to help address the crucial healthcare needs of the nation This is therefore a moment to rejoice." Mathews said there is a huge need for enhancing administrative skills while managing healthcare organizations and this collaboration and courses developed through this collaboration will address the administrative training needs of healthcare organizations, especially for the mission network organisations.

He said it is a privilege to collaborate with a premium institution in the country that shares a similar vision to CMC Vellore focusing on excellence in education and training.

The first academic course through this collaboration will be launched in January 2024.