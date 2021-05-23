MARKET NEWS

Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar were arrested days after a lookout notice was issued against them in the murder case.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar's arrest. (File image)

Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar's arrest. (File image)

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 from Delhi for his alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler, Neeraj Thakur, Special CP of Delhi police, said. Kumar's associate Ajay Kumar was also nabbed by the Southern Range of Special Cell from the Mundka area in the national capital, police said.

The arrests come days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

"Team of Special Cell SR led by inspectors Shivkumar, Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh arrested two wanted persons -- Sushil Kumar and Ajay," Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP of Special Cell, said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar were injured after they had allegedly been assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night at the stadium premises in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar's arrest.  A reward of Rs 50,000 had also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #India #Sushil Kumar #trending
first published: May 23, 2021 10:05 am

