Olympian Sushil Kumar on the run after wrestler's death in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl; here's everything you need to know

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and six other people are named in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that had taken place over vacating a flat in Delhi, said the police. (File image)

The Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is on the run after a brawl at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler.

Kumar, perhaps one of India's best-known sportspersons, and six others have been named in police complaint about the clash over vacating a flat in Delhi, the police said.

The Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi has given India several champion wrestlers such as Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt. For every wrestler nurturing a dream to make it big, Chhatrasal is the place to be.

Here’s what we know so far in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl:

> Twenty-three-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. The clash took place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said. The young wrestler died following the brawl.

> According to the police, the brawl involved Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, has been arrested the police said.

> The police have recorded the statements of the other people who were allegedly involved in the brawl. They alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, a senior officer told news agency PTI

> Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, the officer said. A lookout notice was issued against Kumar, India's only athlete to win two individual Olympic medals, on May 9.

> On May 15, a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against Kumar and six others. "We moved an application before the court to issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against wrestler Sushil Kumar and six others in the case and as per request, the application was approved and accordingly NBWs have been issued against them," a police officer said.

> On May 17, the Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Kumar, who has reportedly filed an anticipatory bail plea.