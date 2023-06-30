Pan-Aadhaar link deadline: Will the June 30 date be extended for taxpayers?

Not linking Aadhaar with PAN will make the PAN inoperative, the Income Tax department has stated.

Pan-Aadhaar Link Deadline: The deadline to link your Aadhaar with PAN ends today. The date was earlier fixed for March 31 but this was extended. PANs of those who miss the linking deadline will become inoperative on July 1, 2023.

It is mandatory for all taxpayers to complete the linking process. An inoperative PAN can be made active after a ₹1000 penalty.

Will the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline be extended?

A few experts believe an extension may happen. But it will depend on how the government sees such a need. Since the last date for filing tax returns is July 31, it is believed many may get confused, Amit Gupta, managing director at SAG Infotech said in a News 18 report, adding that government should consider an extension of the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to align with ITR filing time.

Lack of awareness, technical difficulties and logistical challenges may also merit the need for an extension for improved compliance, added Gupta.

Taxpayers will face a number of implications for missing today's deadline for linking their PAN with Aadhaar. These include missing returns, missing refunds, missing proceedings in case of defective returns and a higher tax rate.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

--Go to https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

--Under the Quick Links tab, click on the Link Aadhaar option.

-- You can also go to the Aadhaar linking page by accessing the following URL: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html.

-- On the Link Aadhaar page, you will find a form to fill in the required details.

-- Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

-- After entering the details, you will also need to fill in the “Captcha Code" for verification purposes.

-- Once you have filled in all the necessary details, click on the “Link Aadhaar" button.

-- If the details entered by you match with the Aadhaar database, your PAN will be successfully linked with Aadhaar.