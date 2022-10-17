Will bring big positive change: PM Modi after Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in MP

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the beginning of the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi and said this will bring a very big positive change in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in that language.

Terming it an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

Tagging Shah's tweet on the event, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "This beginning in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country."

"With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them," the prime minister said.

In his remarks at the event in Bhopal, Shah said he feels proud that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Modi by launching medical studies in Hindi.

"This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it," he added.