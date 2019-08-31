App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Why can't part of Jayalalithaa's wealth be used for public welfare, asks Madras HC

Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak, who were present in court as per the directions of the bench, said they have no objection to the idea as it was the wish of their aunt.

Noting that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa always said people had made her the CM of Tamil Nadu and she worked for them, the Madras High Court on August 30 wondered why can't a portion of late leader's properties be used for public welfare. A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose made this oral observation while hearing an AIADMK cadre's plea seeking his appointment as official administrator of former CM's properties.

Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak, who were present in court as per the directions of the bench, said they have no objection to the idea as it was the wish of their aunt.

But as the only legal heirs of Jayalalithaa, they said, they were entitled to her properties. They said they would establish a trust in her name and use the wealth for public good.

When the bench asked them what took them so long in seeking permission from the court to administer Jayalalithaa's properties, Deepa said getting the legal heir certificate caused the delay. She told the court she was denied access to Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence.

Opposing the submission, the original petitioner Pugazhenthi contended that even in the existence of "class II legal heirs" the court has powers to appoint a third party as official administrator of the properties.

The bench then directed the government advocate to get instructions why the two were denied access to the Poes Garden residence and adjourned the plea for passing orders.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 08:50 am

