English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Visva Bharati asks Amartya Sen to hand over parts of leased land in Bengal's Santiniketan

    "It has been found from records and physical survey/demarcation that you are in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati..." the letter said.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
    Amartya Sen (File photo)

    Amartya Sen (File photo)

    The Visva Bharati on Tuesday urged Nobel laureate Amartya Sen to hand over parts of a plot of land in West Bengal's Santiniketan, claiming that he has been occupying the portion in an unauthorised manner.

    A letter signed by the deputy registrar of the central university said the residence of the noted economist has been built on an area, which covers extra 13 decimals of land.

    The university also said it was ready to undertake a joint survey of its representatives and the surveyor or advocate deputed by Sen to verify the claims if he wanted.

    "It has been found from records and physical survey/demarcation that you are in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati..." the letter said.