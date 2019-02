Vijay Mallya extradition: Fugitive economic offender to appeal against UK order

Hours after his extradition to India was approved by the UK government, fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya on February 4 said he will initiate the appeal process. The 63-year-old business tycoon had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018.

Under the Extradition Treaty procedures, the Chief Magistrate's verdict was sent to Home Secretary Sajid Javid because only he was authorised to order Mallya's extradition.

Javid, the UK's senior-most Pakistani-origin minister, had two months from that date to sign off on that order.

The UK Home Office confirmed on February 4 that after considering all matters, Javid had signed Mallya's extradition order on February 3.

"On February 3 the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," a Home Office spokesperson said.

Also read | UK home secretary approves extradition of Vijay Mallya

"Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences," the spokesperson added.

Mallya now has 14 days from February 4 to apply for leave to appeal to the UK High Court.

In a tweet, Mallya said he will initiate the appeal process against his extradition.

Also read | Vijay Mallya is India's first Fugitive Economic Offender: Timeline of the tycoon's fall

"After the decision was handed down on December 10,2018 by the Westminster Magistrates Court, I stated my intention to appeal. I could not initiate the appeal process before a decision by the Home Secretary. Now I will initiate the appeal process," he tweeted.

Mallya is currently on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after the Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores against the former Kingfisher Airlines boss.